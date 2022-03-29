American Oncology Network Taps Inovalon to Support Efficient, Reliable Delivery of Oral Oncology Medications

BOWIE, Md., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) will implement ScriptMed Cloud to support efficient, reliable delivery of oral oncology medications to patients. AON's network represents 107 physicians and 83 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states and growing.
AON's specialty pharmacy works with its physicians to ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of oral cancer medications provided to their patients. ScriptMed Cloud, powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, provides data and analytics, intervention toolsets, data visualization, and business reporting that enable operational flexibility, scalability, and efficiency.
Together with Inovalon's DataStream™ API and the broader ScriptMed Cloud offering, AON's network of oncology practice dispensing pharmacies is the first to access and utilize in real-time longitudinal patient-specific data otherwise unavailable to them. Access to this information dramatically improves speed to dispense, reduces cost to fill, and enables more holistic and informed care decisions, leading to better cost efficiencies, patient experiences, and clinical outcomes.
"Today, as more patients prefer oral oncolytic therapies to IV chemotherapy and providers enable a transition to home care, there is a major focus on ensuring patient adherence and quality of experience," said Todd Schonherz, AON chief executive officer. "Inovalon's cloud-based platform, coupled with its specialty pharmacy expertise, ensures our physicians can smoothly transition patients to oral therapies, with confidence in patient adherence, quality, and safety."
"The cost and complexity of oral cancer therapies requires new approaches to medication management, ensuring patients are well supported throughout their care journey," said Matt Brow, president and general manager of Inovalon's pharmacy business. "We're pleased that ScriptMed Cloud will play a pivotal role in helping AON ensure the best possible outcomes for all patients they serve."
About Inovalon
Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon's unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of "Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®." Supporting thousands of customers, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, all 25 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 24 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon's technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 594,000 clinical facilities, 348 million Americans, and 68 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.
Contact:
Whitney Swistock
Sr. Manager, Communications, Inovalon
Whitney.Swistock@inovalon.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.