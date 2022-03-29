American Oncology Network Taps Inovalon to Support Efficient, Reliable Delivery of Oral Oncology Medications

BOWIE, Md., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) will implement ScriptMed Cloud to support efficient, reliable delivery of oral oncology medications to patients. AON's network represents 107 physicians and 83 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states and growing.



AON's specialty pharmacy works with its physicians to ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of oral cancer medications provided to their patients. ScriptMed Cloud, powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, provides data and analytics, intervention toolsets, data visualization, and business reporting that enable operational flexibility, scalability, and efficiency.

Together with Inovalon's DataStream™ API and the broader ScriptMed Cloud offering, AON's network of oncology practice dispensing pharmacies is the first to access and utilize in real-time longitudinal patient-specific data otherwise unavailable to them. Access to this information dramatically improves speed to dispense, reduces cost to fill, and enables more holistic and informed care decisions, leading to better cost efficiencies, patient experiences, and clinical outcomes.

"Today, as more patients prefer oral oncolytic therapies to IV chemotherapy and providers enable a transition to home care, there is a major focus on ensuring patient adherence and quality of experience," said Todd Schonherz, AON chief executive officer. "Inovalon's cloud-based platform, coupled with its specialty pharmacy expertise, ensures our physicians can smoothly transition patients to oral therapies, with confidence in patient adherence, quality, and safety."

"The cost and complexity of oral cancer therapies requires new approaches to medication management, ensuring patients are well supported throughout their care journey," said Matt Brow, president and general manager of Inovalon's pharmacy business. "We're pleased that ScriptMed Cloud will play a pivotal role in helping AON ensure the best possible outcomes for all patients they serve."

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon's unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of "Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®." Supporting thousands of customers, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, all 25 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 24 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon's technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 594,000 clinical facilities, 348 million Americans, and 68 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

