Ebvia Announces Positive Results Published in Nature for TMPRSS2 Inhibitor for the Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebvia, a biotechnology developing simple-to-use therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, today announces the publication entitled "A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic" in Nature. The publication was co-authored by researchers at Sherbrooke University, Cornell University and The University of British Columbia.

The publication describes the development of a host-directed, small molecule that is designed to block viral entry by inhibiting a type-II transmembrane serine protease known as TMPRSS2, whose function is to prime the spike protein for the virus' entry into the cell. Experimental results of the lead compound, N-0385, demonstrate low nanomolar potency with a high selectivity index of >106 at inhibiting different strains of SARS-CoV-2 VOCs. Most notably, in a lethal K18-human ACE2 transgenic mouse model of severe SARS-CoV-2 disease, N-0385 was highly protective in preventing morbidity and mortality when given intranasally as a multiple- or single-dose administration. These results show that N-0385 is a novel, effective, early treatment and provides an as-needed prophylactic strategy against COVID-19 and emerging VOCs.

The publication releases as COVID-19 cases are rising in both Europe and Asia, with a recently implemented lockdown in Shanghai, China.

"We are very pleased about the broad and potent antiviral activity demonstrated against the various SARS-CoV-2 variants," said Richard Leduc, Ph.D., professor at the Department of Pharmacology-Physiology at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Université de Sherbrooke in Quebec, Canada. "Importantly, animal studies confirmed that N-0385 is highly effective in reducing viral load, lung pathology and protecting animals against a lethal dose of the virus. Moreover, the efficacy has also been demonstrated in influenza models, which supports the development of this novel, pan-antiviral as a prophylaxis or treatment for patients exposed to COVID-19 or influenza."

"Given the rapid emergence of new variants, safety concerns of oral medications with potential life-threatening interactions with other medications, and the length of time it takes to initiate therapy for COVID-19 patients, we believe that N-0385 will be an important treatment for patients at risk of developing severe disease," said Peter Tam, CEO of Ebvia. "The single-dose prophylaxis data supports the development of N-0385 as a simple-to-use, single-dose spray that can protect against COVID-19 on an as-needed basis. As a pan-antiviral against influenza and COVID-19, N-0385 has the potential to enable healthcare providers to prescribe a drug upon the first onset of respiratory symptoms without the need for diagnostic testing. This will allow patients to initiate treatment quickly, saving critical time before progressing to severe disease.

The scientists at Sherbrooke University, The University of British Columbia and Cornell University continue to evaluate N-0385, and preliminary results show that N-0385 is also effective at blocking Omicron variant infections in human lung cells.

Nature article link: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04661-w

ABOUT EBVIA

Ebvia is developing simple-to-use, outpatient therapeutics that provide immediate and as-needed protection against current and future respiratory viruses. Ebvia has a collaboration with Sherbrooke University on the development of N-0385 and other related compounds. Ebvia is led by father-son team Peter Tam and Eric Tam. During his career, Peter achieved four consecutive FDA drug approvals from product inception and helped raise over $500 million in financing as President and COO of a public pharmaceutical company.

