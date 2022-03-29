Vicor demonstrates highest power density automotive solutions for xEVs at WCX 2022 in Detroit

ANDOVER, Mass., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor VICR will unveil three new approaches for powering xEVs at the premiere global automotive engineering event, World Congress Experience (WCX™), in Detroit on April 5-7, 2022. Proven Vicor solutions using high-density power modules and new power delivery architectures reduce power losses up to 50%.



Addressing three top electrification topics, Vicor presentations offer innovative modular solutions that simplify power system-design and increase scalability and flexibility.

Vicor high-density solutions:

Eliminating the 12V Lead Acid Battery : An inventive power architecture that replaces the 12V battery with a "virtual battery," saving space and weight, and eliminating legacy technology: Presenter, Patrick Kowalyk, Automotive Principal Field Applications Engineer (April 5, @10:30am, Room 140B, session PFL710)

An inventive power architecture that replaces the 12V battery with a "virtual battery," saving space and weight, and eliminating legacy technology: Presenter, Patrick Kowalyk, Automotive Principal Field Applications Engineer (April 5, @10:30am, Room 140B, session PFL710) The Impact of Miniaturized Power Modules on Electrification : Power-dense modules combined with innovative power architectures deliver unprecedented design flexibility, scalability and space savings for xEV development: Presenter, Greg Green, Director, Automotive Customer Programs (April 6, @10:30am, Room 140C, session PFL740)

Power-dense modules combined with innovative power architectures deliver unprecedented design flexibility, scalability and space savings for xEV development: Presenter, Greg Green, Director, Automotive Customer Programs (April 6, @10:30am, Room 140C, session PFL740) DC Charging Station Compatibility: Higher-voltage primary batteries (800V) create a 400V charging station incompatibility that can be solved with onboard charging using compact, efficient and bidirectional power modules: Presenter, Haris Muhedinovic, Automotive Senior Field Applications Engineer (April 7, @9:30am, Room 260, session AE600)



Vicor's high-performance, high-density power modules uniquely solve automotive electrification challenges

As the automotive industry aggressively moves toward fully electric vehicles, power system design engineers are grappling with how to design significantly higher power delivery networks. EVs require up to 20x more electrical power than a traditional internal combustion engine vehicle which requires a proportional size and weight increase for the power electronics. Vicor power modules help engineers create high-density power delivery networks for EV, PHEV, HEV and BEVs that are lightweight, efficient and offer an easily scalable platform.

About WCX

The WCX™ World Congress Experience is where the engineering community convenes on mobility's biggest hurdles from mass deployment of electric vehicles to developmental timelines for autonomous vehicles to understating of global supply chain constraints impacting the automotive industry. World Congress Experience is an event of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

About Vicor

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling OEM and Tier One innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. With over 40 years of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing power modules for demanding markets, the Vicor patented, high-frequency DC-DC power conversion technology is ideally suited for the automotive market.

Contact: Stephen Germino, Media Relations & PR, Director Vicor Corporation 978 749.8243 sgermino@vicorpower.com

