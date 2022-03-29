FEEL FOODS SHOPIFY E-COMMERCE PLATFORM NOW ACCEPTING CRYPTO CURRENCIES FOR PLANT-BASED FOOD PURCHASES

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the "Company" or "Feel Foods") (CSE: "FEEL") (OTC: "FLLLF") (FSE: "1ZF") is pleased to announce its Shopify e-commerce platform is now accepting a variety of leading crypto currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment for its plant-based products. The Company's e-commerce platform has been integrated with Coinbase commerce API to offer Feel Food's customers the freedom to pay using their crypto currencies in a truly peer-to-peer fashion.



Feel Foods Shopify e-commerce site: https://feelfoodsco.com/collections/black-sheep-vegan-cheeze

Feel Foods Shopify e-commerce platform integrated with Coinbase for Crypto payments

Feel Foods CEO, David Greenway, stated: "Feel Foods is not only embracing a plant-based lifestyle for health reasons, for the animals and for the planet, but is also embracing the latest in digital trends. Our recently launched Shopify e-commerce platform is now accepting a variety of leading crypto currencies as payment for our plant-based products. Following the success of our recently released NFTs inspired by key influencers who are helping to lead the plant-based movement, Feel Foods is looking to the future of commerce with crypto payments and beyond to the metaverse and web 3.0 integration."

"Whether you are a vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian, or just support the shift towards taking better care of ourselves and our planet, we encourage you to try our Black Sheep Vegan Cheezes that are now available directly from our e-commerce site and in over 70 grocery and food services locations throughout British Columbia and soon to be across Canada."

"We are methodically assembling the best-in-class plant-based product offerings, onboarding top food brokers and distributors, as well as continuing to develop new in-house products and acquiring unique plant based companies. With the addition of this new e-commerce sales channel now in place, Feel Foods is poised to rapidly drive new, direct to consumer sales while expanding on our existing distributor/broker base by utilizing additional staffing, advanced logistics support and new cold shipping technology."

View Feel Foods NFTs and follow us on our social media: (@feelfoodsco) (@blacksheepvegancheeze)

About Coinbase

Website: https://www.coinbase.com/

Coinbase is a leader in powering the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto currencies. Started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to send and receive Bitcoin, today offering a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy. Customers around the world discover and begin their journeys with crypto through Coinbase. Approximately 89 million verified users, 11,000 institutions, and 185,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries trust Coinbase to invest, spend, save, earn, and use crypto easily and securely.

About Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze

Feel Foods wholly owned premium vegan cheese brand Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze (‘Black Sheep') was founded in 2017 and is currently producing variety of unique vegan dairy substitute products at the company's Okanagan commercial kitchen and R&D facility. Black Sheep products are currently offered in grocery stores and food services locations throughout British Columbia including select locations at: IGA, Nesters, The Very Good Butchers, Pomme Natural, Natures Fare, Vegan Supply, and many other fine retailers across 16 cities throughout the province as well as online and in person at farmers markets.

For more information, visit: http://blacksheepvegancheeze.com/

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, offering a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products and currently available in over 30 retail locations, its 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Company Contact:

Joel T Warawa

Corporate Communications

E-mail: jw@feelfoodsco.com

Corporate Contact:

Website: www.feelfoodsco.com

E-Mail: info@feelfoodsco.com

Instagram: Instagram.com/feelfoodsco

Phone: 604-235-0010

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including with respect to: the entry of the Consulting Agreements, the completion of the Acquisition and the acceptance of the Acquisition and terms thereof by the CSE. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inability of Feel Foods to close the Acquisition and other risks that are customary to transactions of this nature. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Feel Foods undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.