Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Appoints Richard Lecoutre to Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") CTS (FSE:0ZB) CTSDF a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Lecoutre to the Company's Senior Leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.
Richard is currently serving as Finance Director at Softcat PLC where he is responsible for all finance operations. During his tenure at Softcat, Richard was integral to the company's 2015 IPO and growing the organization's market capitalization to £3.1 billion. Richard's successful track record of international finance leadership experience has also seen him hold senior finance positions at Volex plc and Genus plc. Richard will join Converge in the latter half of Q3 upon completing his notice with Softcat.
"I am excited to be joining the fantastic Converge team, helping with the continued execution of the expansion strategy," said Richard Lecoutre. "In addition to the opportunity for M&A led growth, Converge is well positioned for significant organic growth, enabled by its technical capabilities to deliver class leading IT solutions in an ever changing IT environment and equally as important, its strong culture."
"We are thrilled to welcome Richard to the Converge family as CFO," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Richard's outstanding history of enabling and supporting growth, along with his strong international finance experience, will be a major asset to Converge as we continue both our global expansion and evolution as a world-wide company."
About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.
For further information contact:
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
Email: investors@convergetp.com
Phone: 416-360-1495
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.