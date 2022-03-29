EPIO iO Appoints Bask Iyer as a Strategic Advisor

FORT MILL, S.C., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC iO Technologies announced today that Bask Iyer has been appointed strategic advisor. In this role, Iyer will advise, mentor and support EPIC iO's executive leadership as the company enters its next stage of growth. EPIC iO recently announced it is merging IntelliSite and Broad Sky Networks under the EPIC iO brand. Iyer will advise executives as EPIC iO grows its market with its integrated solution of streamlined connectivity and intelligent AI and IOT (AIOT) outcomes powered by DeepInsights™, its proprietary open AI platform.



"I'm honored to be joining EPIC iO as an advisor," said Iyer. "Through its DeepInsights™ platform, EPIC iO is helping enterprises improve delivery and reach of their connectivity solutions, more efficiently manage and derive value from their AI and IOT investments and drive better business outcomes. I look forward to working with their team and helping the company as they become a single source for connectivity, IoT solutions and AI for their partners and customers."

"Bask's extensive background as a CIO and leader in driving digital transformation initiatives gives him the knowledge and insight to know exactly what enterprises want and need from their IT investments," said Ken Mills, CEO, EPIC iO. "We are pleased to have him on board as a strategic advisor and look forward to tapping into his expertise to grow our business in a way that will allow our partners and customers to reap the full benefits of AI and IOT powered streamlined connectivity solutions."

Iyer is well respected within the technology sector and brings 30 years of experience helping Fortune 50 companies turn technology offerings into a growth and revenue driver. He has worked with them in the healthcare, retail, automotive, defense, industrial, large consumer, and e-commerce sectors. Currently, Iyer is CEO of BaskMind.com, which is creating products to redefine the future of enterprise software. He also serves as a chairman of the board and as an advisor to some of the fastest growing tech and Fintech companies, including Zoom Video Communications and FSS, a leader in global payments technology. Prior to founding BaskMind.com, Iyer had the rare distinction of serving both as CIO and Chief Digital Transformation Officer for VMware. During his career, he has also held CIO and executive leadership roles at Dell Technologies, Juniper Networks, Honeywell, GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson.

About EPIC iO Technologies

EPIC iO's future vision is a world in which IoT use and data intelligence reach its full potential through AI integration. We provide software focused technology that leverages 5G-ready connectivity combined with AIoT solutions to help all businesses become safer, smarter and more connected. By utilizing our open AI platform, DeepInsights™, public sector and private enterprises can extract and intelligently generate and analyze IoT data. This real-time data provides high-value, actionable insights through a single, integrated source. For more information, visit www.EPICIO.com.

