ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

SPO Global Inc. Announces Partnership Between Cinuo Traditional Chinese Medicine, Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd and Spun SPO Medical (Group), a subsidiary of Gerbang Medical

by Globe Newswire
March 29, 2022 9:00 AM | 5 min read

Shandong, China, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPO Global Inc. SPOM, a healthcare and biotech company, today announced a partnership Between Cinuo Traditional Chinese Medicine, Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd and Spun SPO Medical (Group), a subsidiary of Gerbang Medical.

On March 24th, 2022, Mr. Lu Fengyou, Chairman of Shandong SPO Medical (Group) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Gerbang Medical Group met with Mr. Zhangjie, Chairman of Cinuo Chinese Medicine Technology Group Co., Ltd., and reached a strategic agreement on the future development of establishing an intelligent Chinese medicine substitute center.

Jinan Project Center serves 500 medical institutions. The investment is RMB 12 million, the annual output value is about RMB 80 million, and the annual net profit is RMB 16 million. The project covers five business segments: ancient Chinese medicine research and achievement transformation, online Chinese medicine specialist hospital, Yi Jiankang intelligent platform, intelligent decocting equipment and Chinese herbal medicine intelligent planting project. Keeping in mind sophisticated and intelligent medical care and keeping pace with the times, creating the "internet plus" model will help to modernize traditional Chinese medicine. 

Cinuo Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd. is a large-scale modern Chinese medicine science and technology innovation enterprise integrating scientific research, production, transformation and marketing services. The company's predecessor was Shandong Cinuo Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine. In order to accelerate the implementation of scientific and technological innovation of traditional Chinese medicine to drive economic development, Cinuo Group established a technology research and development center.

Relying on the strong technical strength and platform advantages of the School of Pharmacy, University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, a series of related products have been developed and completed, which are applied to the research and development of Chinese medicine automatic intelligent equipment, Chinese medicine purification, disease risk assessment and wisdom of Chinese medical data. There are signed strategic cooperation agreements with the Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine and University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. 

Lu Fengyou, chairman of SPO Medical Group, expressed the hope that in the future, he would cooperate with Cinuo Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Group in depth to jointly build a Chinese medicine substitute service that can provide residents with nearby, convenient and fast services. He also hopes to build an E-Health Chinese Medicine R&D and Innovation Center, which will be divided into four major sectors, including the platform of smart Chinese medicine system and the product R&D achievement transformation station, modern Equipment Laboratory, as well as an Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine Plant Gene Breeding. This would set a new benchmark for Chinese medicine centers in Shandong. 

"In 2022, through the strategic cooperation of both sides, we will strive to summarize the construction concept of "smart Chinese medicine" in Jinan as "one center, four systems and several systematic projects", which is also the core of smart medical solutions in China," said Mr. Fengyou.

We encourage our shareholders to visit our corporate Twitter account for more updates: https://twitter.com/spo_global

About SPO Global Inc. SPOM: SPO Global Inc. recently completed its merger with Gerpang Healthcare Group. (www.gerpanghealthcare.com). Its subsidiary, Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an innovative and technological private enterprise located in the pharmaceutical Valley Industrial Park of Jinan High Tech Zone. Its main business scope includes Biomedical R&D, medical information software development and sales, medical high-tech introduction, medical high-quality consumables production and sales, health care products, drugs, medical equipment consumables agency and sales.

Company Disclaimers: As a Public Traded Company, within the guidelines of Federal and State Securities Law, SPO Global, Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, SPO Global, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact: fengyoulu@gmail.com

Source: SPO Global Inc.

Attachments


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechPress ReleasesGeneral

Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

by Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga Contributor 
August 17, 2022 2:37 PM | 4 min read
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured.

Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead to detection and treatment before the symptoms become serious.

Even though cancer is never good news, some people will have only one treatment. Others who aren’t so lucky may have a combination of treatments, such as surgery, radiotherapy and drug treatments. Clinical trials are also giving hope to patients.

While there are more than 100 types of cancer, some — like breast, lung and prostate — are more common than others and therefore receive a lot of attention.

There are other types of cancer that are also equally if not more important to patients than the most popular ones. Unfortunately, these types of cancers — like cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) — can be more unique and orphaned.

CTCL is a rare type of cancer that begins in white blood cells called T cells (T lymphocytes). This is worrying because these white blood cells are part of the immune system that normally fight infection in the body. 

In CTCL, the T cells develop abnormalities that make them attack the skin causing scaly patches or bumps called lesions or tumors.

There are roughly 3,000 newly reported cases of CTCL in the U.S. annually, while over 20,000 patients live with it.

CTCL Disease Overview

  • A rare class of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL).
  • Malignant T-cells migrate to the skin.
  • Cancer forms patches, lesions or tumors.
  • It affects over 40,000 NHL patients worldwide; currently no cure.
  • $250 million total addressable annual  global market; more than $90 million in U.S. peak annual sales  
  • Two main subtypes of CTCL: 1. Mycosis fungoides (MF) — Early-stage (I-IIA) most common, 88% 5-year survival rate. 2. Sézary syndrome (SS) — Advanced-stage, 24% 5-year survival rate
  • No approved first-line therapy for early stage (I-IIA) CTCL (approximately 90% of CTCL patients); unmet medical need

The need to find effective treatment regimens has seen players like Bausch Health Cos. Inc. BHC, Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. 4151 and Soligenix Inc. SNGX advance research and development into CTCL with several clinical trials already underway.

A Safer, More Convenient Alternative?

Out of the growing number of players in the industry, recent results from Soligenix’s clinical trials seem to have caught the attention of many.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical company boasts of having expertise in the development of orphan and unmet medical need indications, including preclinical, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical expertise.

As current treatment for early-stage CTCL lesions seem complicated given the side effects of many commonly used approaches, Soligenix’s HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) may provide a safer, more convenient alternative.

HyBryte™ is a topical ointment that is applied to the lesions and then activated by safe, visible fluorescent light.

Phase 3 FLASH Study

On July 20, Soligenix announced that the results of its successful Phase 3 FLASH (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin) study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of CTCL were published in the prestigious  Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology, and demonstrated that HyBryte™ treatment significantly reduced lesion size, with the treatment response improving over successive six-week treatment cycles.

The rareness of CTCL — a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma — has allowed the FDA to classify HyBryte™ as an orphan drug and granted it fast-track designation as an unmet medical need currently exists.

With approximately $20 million in cash as of its recent earnings announcement, not including its non-dilutive government funding, Soligenix anticipates having sufficient capital to achieve multiple near-term inflection points as it advances its rare disease pipeline, including submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for marketing authorization in Q4 2022.

With an FDA approval and a U.S. commercial launch  of HyBryte™ in CTCL, the company estimates peak U.S. annual net sales to exceed $90 million and the total U.S. revenues during the 10-year forecast period to be greater than $700 million.

Soligenix Highlights

  • Two business segments with a robust rare disease pipeline
  • Ample cash and non-dilutive government funding
  • De-risked Lead program (HyBryte™ in CTCL)
  • Expansion into psoriasis with greater than $1 billion total addressable global market 
  • Heat-stable vaccine technology being developed in multiple biodefense and infectious diseases

As Fortune Business Insights projects the North America CTCL therapeutics market to grow from $240.9 million in 2021 to $587.4 million in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% in the forecast period, this could present a lot of opportunities for Soligenix as the company ramps up processes for the commercialization of HyBryte™.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by sciencedirect.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: North EquitiesPartner ContentBiotechPenny StocksGeneral