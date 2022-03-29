GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended March 26, 2022





APRIL 2022–Will Change Lives

THOMASVILLE, GA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc. GTOR ("GGTOOR, Inc.", "GTOR", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company's player base continues to grow at a steady pace, and its Discord passed the 19,000-member mark. The new Super Smash Brothers series continues to show steady growth, with a 39% increase in player registrations over the last event, and the Company's third MTG Arena Cup also saw a boost in registration, coming in at 24% higher registrations over the month before.

This week's Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament saw the bar raised once again on the level of competition, with notable names in the scene like Epic Gabriel and Mew2King participating. After falling to Epic Gabriel in the upper bracket, Ferps puts up an incredible showing, climbing his way back to the grand finals by winning five consecutive sets, including a rematch against Gabe, and a last hit game five Kazuya ditto with Turtle. However, Ferps was unable to take it all the way home, instead claiming second place for the second week in a row. Following his absence from last week's event, JaZaR returned to reclaim his title as the Weekly Workouts champion - still yet to drop a set to anyone he has faced in any of our tournaments!

This weekend's MTG Arena Cup saw an extremely exciting Golgari Control deck face off against Esper Planeswalkers. In a highly contested match, the Golgari player, Akio Matsuzaki, managed to Harness Infinity, retrieving approximately twenty cards back from their graveyard; it did not take long to convert this into an overwhelming advantage and secure the win. The most interesting play in the tournament probably happened in the semifinals match - and it happened twice in a row: André Santos was attacking for lethal when the opponent, Thierry Ramboa, cast The Wandering Emperor to exile a creature and gain second life to try to stay alive, when André responded to Thierry's Wanderer's ability by playing his own Wanderer, using the same ability to exile their own tapped creature first, causing the opponent's ability to fail! This prevented the life gain for his opponent, leaving exactly lethal damage going through to take the game. In the Grand Finals, we witnessed a battle between André's Selesnya Midrange deck against Akio's Golgari Control. This was a real battle of attrition, with both players trying to gain a small edge each turn. In the final game we saw Akio use a cleaved Dig Up to tutor for their one copy of Harness Infinity, looking to set up this overwhelming play again. André was able to pressure Akio's lifetotal, and in the end André's motley crew of Angels, Vampires, Humans and Cats proved too difficult for Akio to manage, as the cat-driven Vehicle cruised to the finish line!

For the current season of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, many believe that Phantom Knights (PK) is the BDIF (Best Deck In Format) and over 33% of the Top thirty-two were piloting this archetype. The PK onslaught was not enough to deter Luke Tyler from bringing his Burning Abyss (BA) deck. After being eliminated at the Top sixteen in our last event, Luke came back to steal the show, representing the only deck to take a Top four slot away from the horde of PK decks. The Grand Finals pit Luke Tyler against Diuan, another player that has been itching for the tournament win after previous Top eight and Top four finishes. When the dust settled, Luke Tyler's Burking Abyss had the support of the viewers, but Diuan emerged victorious!

The rise in the popularity of eSports has resulted in a lot of attention from global investors, consumers, and media outlets. Insider Intelligence reports that there will be about 29.6 million monthly eSports viewers in the United States this year, which is 11.5% higher than in 2021.

The massive success of eSports was buoyed by the social component of gaming and live streaming. Twitch and YouTube Gaming, which are video gaming-specific streaming platforms, provided a direct connection between fans and the players. eSports fans can also learn more about our eSports tournaments, eSports players, and eSports teams through our website GGToor.com.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q , twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor , and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com.

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming's portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "seek," "project," "model," "ongoing," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@GGToorcorp.com

https://GGToorcorp.com/