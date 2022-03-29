Let's Play Béisbol! Corona is the Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona is proud to announce that starting this baseball season it is the Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball (MLB). The multi-year sponsorship with Corona also includes a custom content platform on MLB.com and MLB Network that aims to bring fans closer to the sport and empower the next generation of star players to showcase their refreshing perspectives on and off the field.



As a brand that proudly celebrates its Mexican heritage, Corona is a natural fit to sponsor the game of béisbol, a sport beloved by the Hispanic community. In fact, nearly 30% of all MLB players are of Hispanic descent, and over 20 million Americans identify themselves as Hispanic and MLB fans1.

"As the Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball, we're excited to bring the energy, vibrancy, and flavor of the Corona brand to America's national pastime," said Ryan Anderson, director, brand marketing, Corona. "We're proud to celebrate our shared heritage, MLB's star players and the sport's fans by bringing the fine life to ballparks across the country this season, and for seasons to come."

In-stadium branding opportunities are at the heart of the sponsorship, and with millions of fans attending MLB games every year, Corona plans to connect with those who are aged 21 years and older all season-long. In addition to visibility in-stadium and through bespoke paid media, adult fans of legal drinking age can expect to enjoy Corona at signature MLB Jewel Events, such as the 2022 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard and the World Series.

"We can't wait to start the 2022 season with Corona as a new partner of Major League Baseball," said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer. "This iconic import beer brand brings an outstanding reputation and experience in reaching diverse audiences that is vital to our league as we continue to grow and serve baseball's fan base."

To celebrate the upcoming MLB season and partnership, Corona will give baseball fans the chance to win tickets for Opening Day. For one day only, on March 31, participants over the age of 21 can enter for a chance to win by following @coronaextrausa on Twitter, replying to the Corona MLB Opening Day Ticket Giveaway post, tagging a 21+ friend and including #CoronaMLBtix.

To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook , and @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter.

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 3/31/22 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 3/31/22. No transportation, accommodations or alcohol awarded with prize. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaTicketGiveaway.dja.com.



About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies "La Vida Más Fina" or "The Fine Life" as a modern expression of the brand's lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand's 100th birthday in 2025 through its "Protect Our Beaches" initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

