Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Brian Sun, M.S., J.D., as Incoming General Counsel

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. TPTX, a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced the appointment of Brian Sun, M.S., J.D. as its incoming Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective as of April 11, 2022.



Mr. Sun currently serves as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a Nasdaq-listed company, where he leads the legal function and team. Previously, he worked at Prometheus Laboratories and Hologic and served as outside general counsel to early-stage biotechnology companies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sun worked in private practice at Foley & Lardner LLP. Mr. Sun holds a J.D. from the University of San Diego, an M.S. in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins University, and a B.A. in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I am excited to welcome Brian to the team. He will be instrumental as we continue to work towards our vision to be the leader in precision oncology," said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and CEO. "Brian brings a unique and highly relevant skill set, with deep experience in biotech, and we look forward to his leadership of our legal function and his contributions as a member of the Executive Team."



About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company's pipeline of drug candidates also includes elzovantinib, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include statements regarding Turning Point Therapeutics being a leader in precision oncology and the potential of Turing Point Therapeutics' drug candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "plans", "will", "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics' business in general, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Turning Point Therapeutics' business and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics' filings with the SEC, including its Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.



