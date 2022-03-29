R-Three Technologies Inc. Announces Acquisition of US-owned Societe Crane & Associates

Publicly-traded company acquires leading African development company

NEW YORK, NY, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – R-Three Technologies Inc. RRRT (R3T) has just executed an agreement with Societe Crane & Associates which brings an international revenue and profit stream into its portfolio. This acquisition is a building block in R3T's plan to become a dominant international corporation in order to provide maximum shareholder value.

"Today we announce our plan to acquire Societe Crane and Associates. I've had the privilege to work with Joe Crane and his team for the past several months and am convinced of the enormous value this will give to our company and shareholders," said William Benson, CEO of R3T. "Joe Crane set a vision in place for Societe Crane and Associates using his experience and multiple contracts to become one of the premier construction companies in Africa. His background in construction and large-scale international project management along with his experience in US-government contracting brings a new, dynamic force into our firm."

Benson continued, "I am delighted to announce today that Joe Crane is to become President of R3T's International Development Division. Together, we will change the way international construction and government projects are managed with cutting-edge technology, world-class management teams and networks reaching the best and brightest of Africa's booming future. American talent and products are highly prized with our African partners and we are excited to bring our capabilities at this exciting time to the African marketplace."

Societe Crane and Associates is a Brazzaville-based company (Republic of Congo) and began its Congolese operations in February of 2021 in order to complete renovations of the US Embassy in Brazzaville under the State Department's Overseas Building Office (OBO). Joe Crane has been working in Africa since 2007 where he has successfully completed multiple government, heavy-industry and commercial construction projects across the African continent.

"Today is a great day, and I want to thank William Benson for having the vision to understand the enormous benefits which my business can bring to a public company," said Joe Crane. "As President of R3T's International Development Division, we will be positioned to be a leader in Africa. With our current book of business and pipeline, we will continue to oversee large, profitable and lucrative projects in the immediate future."

Societe Crane and Associates has an exclusive position for the ownership of the stock on ground (pre-crushed aggregate), the equipment for four plants and the future crushing and sales of aggregate. The Business is the sole supplier of aggregate in Congo. Aggregate is a fundamental product for all concrete, road and infrastructure projects. Current estimates value the aggregate plants at over $32,000,000.00 in current assets, with projections for up to $60,000,000 in revenue per year and net profit of $10,000,000.

With the acquisition, R3T instantly becomes a leader in the African construction market. Having just announced William Benson as CEO and the addition of Societe Crane and Associates, the company continues to accelerate to a truly global organization. This planned initial acquisition is one of many that will be announced over the next several months at part of the 2022 strategic plan. This acquisition showcases to shareholders the momentum we are building and the execution of the R3T's strategic plan.

About Societe Crane and Associates Construct, LLC.

Societe Crane & Associates is an officially recognized Congolese corporation specifically created by Mr. Crane in Brazzaville and licensed for large scale government/NGO construction projects, real estate and public infrastructure projects. The Company is licensed to do business with all government ministries.

About R-Three Technologies Inc.

R-Three Technologies (R3T) RRRT is the home of cultural innovation. Business lines include technology, consumer food & beverage products, sports & entertainment & now, International development.

