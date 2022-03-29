Synthesio, an Ipsos company, joins the Twitter Official Partner Program

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesio, a social listening pioneer and AI-enabled consumer intelligence leader, today announced it has been invited to join Twitter's Official Partner Program . This program is the home to best-in-class technology solutions that are able to expand what is possible for businesses on and off Twitter.



As part of the partner evaluation process, the Synthesio platform was evaluated across the following areas: quality, scale, relationship, health, and compliance. With this new recognition of the quality of its products, Synthesio is strengthening its strategic relationship with Twitter to help global brands and agencies leverage the full potential of both real-time and unique historical data. The goal: creating new insight services offerings, and jointly building new high-value relationships with marketing and insights teams in client organizations. This will reinforce the power of Synthesio's award-winning SaaS platform, already recognized as a leader in the Forrester New Wave™, the Adweek Best of Tech awards, and G2's grid report for social media monitoring.



"Over the last ten years, the TOPP badge has been our way of rewarding our closest partners for building best-in-class products with Twitter's Developer Platform. I am thrilled to welcome Synthesio, an Ipsos company, to join this elite group of partners who continue to bring innovative Twitter experiences to businesses on Twitter," added Lauren Jenkins, Head of the Twitter Official Partner Program.

As a Twitter Official Partner, Synthesio will join an exclusive group of companies that receive enhanced Twitter support, unparalleled access to information across Twitter, and the opportunity to co-develop products that can deliver even more value to customer-centric brands. This partnership will also expand Synthesio's unmatched data " hybridization " and predictive capabilities, allowing clients to truly see what they are missing across the most important online and offline channels and identify future strategic trends to act on.

"We are thrilled to join the Twitter Official Partner Program which will enable our clients to more fully leverage the always-on insights provided by Synthesio. Our mission is to offer the most complete, accurate, and predictive picture of markets and buyers, and being part of Twitter's TOPP program drives this mission forward and provides tremendous value and insight for our customers," said Heath Podvesker, Synthesio CEO. "Twitter has always been a critical source of consumer intelligence for brands, and we look forward to creating new offerings together, and helping to grow Twitter's role in the AI-enabled consumer intelligence market."

"As we saw in the latest Forrester evaluation, our product roadmap and market approach, along with our functionality for data sources, domains and languages, and analytics and reporting are all recognized as differentiated in the AICI landscape," noted Allen Bonde, Synthesio CMO. "It's great to see Twitter validate our offerings as well. I am super excited to work with their partner team and thought leaders to share and promote the unique value that we will bring to the market as partners."

About Synthesio

Synthesio , an Ipsos company, is a global leader in AI-enabled consumer intelligence. Our hybrid offering provides companies, brands, and agencies with the most complete, accurate, and predictive picture of their markets and buyers. Our AICI platform, powered by the most advanced natural language understanding and AI algorithms, supports the broadest set of online and offline data sources and fully leverages Ipsos' award-winning analytical frameworks. Synthesio was founded in 2006 and has offices in New York, Paris, London, Singapore, and Brussels.

