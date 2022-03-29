VUV Analytics Announces the Publication of a New Test Method for the Analysis of Diesel and Biodiesel Blends

CEDAR PARK, Texas, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VUV Analytics, Inc. announced today the publication of a new method and corresponding research report for the analysis of Diesel fuel and Biodiesel blends - ASTM D8368. This new method extends the capabilities of the VUV Analyzer platform beyond gasoline (ASTM D8071) and Jet Fuel (ASTM D8267). Key highlights of ASTM D8368 include:

First available test method capable of measuring straight run diesels or biodiesel blends without any complicated setup or calibration differences.

A broad scope that includes the measurement and reporting of mono-, di-, tri+, total aromatic content, and total PAHs, as well as the FAME content in Biodiesel blends from B1 - B20.

Excellent performance on emerging sustainable and renewable fuels which contain very low aromatic content.

Better precision than alternate FIA, HPLC, SFC and FTIR (biodiesel) methods.

Reporting in both Mass% and Volume%. Traditional methods only report in Mass% or Volume% depending on their scope and may require complex mass% to volume% calibration and bias correction.

Ability to run on the VUV Analyzer Platform for Fuels. Laboratories can seamlessly switch between gasoline (ASTM D8071), jet fuel (ASTM D8267), and diesel and biodiesel blends (ASTM D8368) on the same hardware and software platform. This flexibility and comprehensive nature of the methods helps laboratories reduce overall operating costs while increasing productivity.

"Publication of ASTM D8368, along with its research report represents a significant achievement in global VUV Analyzer™ Platform strategy," said Clark Jernigan, CEO of VUV Analytics. "Our corporate vision has been to provide a platform approach to the analysis of fuels globally and to comprehend future low carbon fuel needs in the resulting scope." He continued, "Now that ASTM D8368 has been published laboratories that test and certify diesel fuel and biodiesel blends have another compelling reason to implement our platform. For the first time laboratories can analyze gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuels on a single platform - eliminating the need for multiple complex techniques - resulting in lower overall operating costs and increased productivity."

Dan Wispinski, Standards Development Manager at VUV Analytics noted, "I am proud with what we have accomplished with this method. Prior to this publication testing of diesel and biodiesel blends required multiple analytical techniques. Traditional methods run on FIA, SFC, and HPLC do not analyze biodiesel blends which requires an additional test using FTIR for the fatty acid methyl ester content. With ASTM D8368 laboratories can consolidate their analysis into a single method with a broader scope and better precision that the traditional approaches." He continued, "Perhaps more important, compared to the traditional methods ASTM D8368 running on the VUV Analyzer Platform is significantly easier to operate, does not require complex calibration curves or the need for sample preparation."

