CLA Retains #8 Spot in Accounting Today Top 100 Firms List

Charlotte, NC, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting Today recently named CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) to its 2022 Top 100 Firms List. CLA ranked number eight, marking the fifth consecutive year the firm has been recognized and ranked at that level.
"We're honored to be recognized among the top 10 firms in the country," said Jen Leary, CEO, CLA. "Working with our clients and communities to help lead the recovery in this ever-changing economic landscape is full of challenge and reward."
Of the overall top 100 firms, CLA placed among the top 25 pacesetters in growth with total 2021 revenue growth in excess of 20%, including 9.8% organic growth.
"Culture is truly a competitive advantage," continued Leary. "Living the CLA Promise leads to strength and growth, seamless experiences, and custom strategies that can benefit all. CLA continues to passionately reshape the accounting and professional services industry with our culture-based approach."
Learn more about CLA's culture in the firm's annual Promise Report.
About CLA
CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 7,500 people, 121 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.
Attachment
Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.