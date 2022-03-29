Small Boats Market Size to Hit USD 57.78 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 11.0%

Pune, India, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global small boats market size is projected to reach USD 57.78 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0%. The global Small Boats market size was USD 25.09 billion in 2020. According to our analysts, increasing intensity of fishing activities worldwide will be a major growth driver for this market.

Fishing and aquaculture are critical primary sector activities for nations with large coastlines. Small boats are essential equipment that fishing communities need to use to maintain their livelihoods. With the demand for fish-derived products, such as fish oil, rapidly rising worldwide, fishing activities have gained significant momentum in the past few years.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 11.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 57.78 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 26.89 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Powered Boat, Sail Boat, Personal Watercraft and Others Growth Drivers Introduction of Luxury Yachts by Boat Makers to Fuel Market Growth Europe to Register Promising CAGR; North America to Display Sterling Growth





Market Segments:

By product type, the market has been divided into powered boats, sailboats, personal watercraft, and others. The personal watercraft boat segment held a share of 11.3% in the market in 2020, while the sail boat segment held a market share of 6.6% in 2020.

Based on application type, this market has been segmented into pleasure, fishing, defense, and others. On the basis of geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Salient Features of the Report

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the critical factors driving and constraining the market and contains actionable insights into the key market players and their strategies. Further, the report supplies a comprehensive examination of the various market segments, along with an extensive and intensive evaluation of the regional developments in the market.





Introduction of Luxury Yachts by Boat Makers to Fuel Market Growth

Small boats in the form of yachts are widely popular among sailing enthusiasts, who wish to cruise the seas as well as have a comfortable ride. As a result, many boat manufacturers have been introducing luxury small-size boats to attract consumers. For example, MasterCraft Boat Holdings launched the AV40 luxury boat in 2020, styled in European fashion and featuring a range of amenities, such as joystick piloting, twin fold-down terraces, and large entertainment space. Similarly, boat makers are coming up with innovative boat products to cater to the growing interest in water excursions. In 2020, for instance, Bayliner reimagined its Trophy series and launched the T20CC and T22CC boats, offering entertainment space and fishing amenities. The growing popularity of such novel boat concepts is, thus, widening the scope of this market.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the total number of fishing vessels across the globe was 4.6 million in 2018, up 2.8% from 2016. Among these, motorized vessels accounted for 63% of the total fleet, standing at 2.9 million. Furthermore, the fishing and aquaculture industry employed 59.5 million people in 2018. Thus, the expansion of fishing and fisheries will speed up the adoption of small-size boats among fish farmers and fishing companies over the next decade.

Europe to Register Promising CAGR; North America to Display Sterling Growth

Europe is expected to lead the small boats market share during the forecast period owing to the robust maritime infrastructure in the region. Moreover, the booming popularity of leisure fishing activities will further bolster the regional market growth. The region's market size stood at USD 5.16 billion in 2020.

In North America, the market will be principally driven by the increasing investments by the US and Canadian governments in small boats for defense and maritime surveillance operations. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience dynamic expansion due to the rapidly developing marine tourism industry in South and Southeast Asia.





Strategic Partnerships to be the Marquee Feature of the Market Competition

One of the most widely adopted strategies in this market by key players is the forging of tactical alliances. The collaborations are aimed at developing and rolling out uniquely designed and engineered small boats that can serve a variety of purposes. Moreover, such offerings are allowing companies to broaden their business horizons through diversified portfolios and gain a strong foothold in the global marketplace.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Crestliner Inc.

Bavaria Yachtbau

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Sunseeker

Brunswick Corporation

Group Beneteau

Azimut Benetti

Ferretti

Marine Products Corporation

Mastercraft Boat Company

Malibu Boats Inc.





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

