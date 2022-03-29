Digital Payment Market Share to Touch USD 19.89 Trillion by 2026; Exhibiting a Stellar CAGR of 24.4%

Pune, India, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the digital payment market size is anticipated to reach a transaction value of USD 19.89 trillion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of smartphones worldwide. Smartphones can be viewed as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, revolutions in the information and telecommunication industry in the last century. Today, any kind of information is available at your fingertips due to the omnipresence of smartphone technology and its usage is only growing.
For instance, a study conducted by the Pew Research Centre in early 2019 found that close to 5 billion people worldwide use mobile phones, with South Korea accounting for the highest percentage. The proliferation of smartphones has given rise to the concept of digital transactions wherein payments can be made using novel technologies such as Quick Response (QR) codes and m-wallets. The convenience of making transactions using just your phone has disrupted traditional modes of exchange and has spurred companies, banks, and governments to innovate, thereby driving the digital payment market trends.
Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-payment-market-101972
Industry Developments:
- November 2019: Google Inc. modified its famed Google Pay platform and launched ‘Google Pay for Business' app in Chennai, India, which will cater exclusively to the country's fledgling Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The app would transfer the entire transaction amount to the UPI user's bank account.
- October 2019: American Express, Visa, Discover, and MasterCard teamed up to develop a secure, simple, and fast checkout solution for online card payments. The service, which will be made available across the US in early 2020, is based on the EMV® Secure Remote Commerce standard which will enable customers to easily checkout using a ‘click-to-pay' option.
Digital Payment Market Report Coverage:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022-2026
|Forecast Period 2022 to 2026 CAGR
|24.4%
|2026 Value Projection
|USD 19.89 Trillion
|Base Year
|2020
|Digital Payment Market Size in 2018
|USD 3.53 Trillion
|Historical Data for
|2015-2017
|No. of Pages
|120
|Segments covered
|High Vulnerability of Financial Information to Online Miscreants to Hinder Growth
|Digital Payment Market Growth Drivers
|Maturing Consumer Behaviour to Boost the Market in Asia-Pacific
|Ensuring Transactional Security to be the Central Focus of Key Players
Regional Analysis:
Maturing Consumer Behaviour to Boost the Market in Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the digital payment market in the coming decade on account of rapidly rising smartphone adoption in highly populated countries such as India and China. Consumer preferences are maturing and shifting towards digital and electronic means of transacting business, says one of our lead analysts. Furthermore, governments in the region are aggressively promoting digital payment methods, such as the Indian Government's Digital India campaign.
- In 2018, the market size of North America was USD 0.96 trillion in terms of transaction value, and the region is expected to grow remarkably owing to the presence of some of the biggest financial institutions and technology pioneers in the world. In Europe, a large chunk of people owns smartphones and the banking sector in EU member states is robust, which bodes well for the market in the region.
Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/digital-payment-market-101972
Digital Payment Market Segments:
By Payment Type
- Mobile Payment
- Proximity Payment
- Remote Payment
- Online Banking
- Point of Sale
- Debit Card @POS
- Credit Card @POS
- NFC Card
- Digital wallet
By Industry
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- BFSI
- Automotive
- Medical & Healthcare
- Transportation
- Consumer Electronics
- Others (Education, IT & Telecom, etc.)
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Market Growth Driver:
High Vulnerability of Financial Information to Online Miscreants to Hinder Digital Payment Market Growth
Electronic payments are transactions between buyers and sellers that are facilitated by the internet. These transactions require filling of private financial information such as card details, which makes the user susceptible to cybercrimes. Credit card frauds have become commonplace today as your card details can be easily acquired through phishing and hacking activities. Moreover, protection of financial information requires huge investments in building a robust digital infrastructure, which may not be possible in developing and underdeveloped countries. Lastly, digital payments heavily rely on a stable internet connection, which may not always be available, leading to disruption and confusion in the marketplace. However, the pros of digital transactions far outweigh the cons, auguring well for the digital payment market growth.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/digital-payment-market-101972
Competitive Landscape:
Ensuring Transactional Security to be the Central Focus of Key Players
With rising instances of cybercrimes, competitors are focusing on developing convenient yet secure services to minimize the possibility of fraudulent activities. Many companies are actively collaborating to come up with innovative solutions, some other companies are targeting niche sectors in emerging economies.
Key Players Covered in the Digital Payment Market Report:
• Visa Inc.
• Paytm
• Microsoft Corporation
• Google Inc.
• Amazon.com, Inc.
• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
• PayPal Holdings Inc.
• MasterCard International Inc.
• Facebook Inc.
• Alipay.com Co Ltd
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/digital-payment-market-101972
Table of Content
- Introduction
- Definition, By Segment
- Research Approach
- Sources
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
- Emerging Trends
- Key Insights
- Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
- Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Global Digital Payment Technology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
- By Payment Type (Transaction Value)
- Mobile Payment
- Proximity Payment
- Remote Payment
- Online Banking
- Point of Sale
- Debit Card @POS
- Credit Card @POS
- NFC Card
- Digital wallet
- Mobile Payment
- By Industry (Transaction Value)
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- BFSI
- Automotive
- Medical & Healthcare
- Transportation
- Consumer Electronics
- Others (Education, IT & Telecom, etc.)
- By Geography (Transaction Value)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- By Payment Type (Transaction Value)
- North America Digital Payment Technology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
- By Payment Type (Transaction Value)
- Mobile Payment
- Proximity Payment
- Remote Payment
- Online Banking
- Point of Sale
- Debit Card @POS
- Credit Card @POS
- NFC Card
- Digital wallet
- Mobile Payment
- By Industry (Transaction Value)
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- BFSI
- Automotive
- Medical & Healthcare
- Transportation
- Consumer Electronics
- Others (Education, IT & Telecom, etc.)
- By Country (Transaction Value)
- United States
- Canada
- By Payment Type (Transaction Value)
Quick Buy - Digital Payment Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toc/digital-payment-market-101972
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.