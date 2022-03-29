Luca Faloni Selects CGS's BlueCherry® as its End-to-End Global Supply Chain Solution

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced Luca Faloni, a provider of exceptional Italian craftsmanship and style, has selected the award-winning, industry-leading BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite as its end-to-end ERP and PLM solution to support and expand its aggressive global growth strategy.



"Our dream since day one has been to provide everyone – regardless of geography – with superior Italian craftsmanship from local artisans, who take exceptional pride in everything from their fabrics to their style," said Phillipe Mensh, CEO for Luca Faloni. "Your business is only as efficient as the systems you use to manage and support it. We chose CGS not only for BlueCherry Enterprise Suite and their focused expertise in fashion and apparel, but also for their best-in-class implementation team. This combination of product, people and process is exactly what's needed in a partner – one with a global footprint, yet feet on the ground to understand the local market requirements. We look forward to a long and mutually successful relationship with the CGS team."

Luca Faloni's promise is to source the finest materials from the most prestigious Italian producers. The company only sources pure cashmere and silk-cashmere from Cariaggi, linen from one of the oldest Italian mills, brushed cotton from Grandi & Rubinelli, piqué from an historic mill in Veneto and full grain leather from Santa Croce, in Tuscany.

These producers rely on a long history of traditions and expertise to produce sustainable fabrics, offering the highest durability, comfort and quality, able to stand the test of time for each of our designs. The result is superior craftsmanship and a true 'Made in Italy' proposition available directly to customers worldwide.

About BlueCherry

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

