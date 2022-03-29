Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 1440.3 Million | exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1%

Pune, India, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital blood pressure monitors market is projected to achieve a market figure of USD 1440.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%. Rising prevalence of hypertension and associated disorders is cited be one of the main factors driving the global digital blood pressure monitors growth. Hypertension, also known as elevated blood pressure, is a severe physiological condition that can lead to serious disorders in the kidneys, heart, and brain such as stroke and blindness. For example, of the 17 million annual global deaths, 55% were caused by cardiovascular diseases, resulting from raised blood pressure, as stated by the World Heart Federation. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 40% of the world's population is suffering from hypertension, impacting economies and public health negatively. This augurs well for the global digital blood pressure monitors market growth as elevated BP levels will raise the demand for digital BP monitoring devices.

According to the Fortune Business Insights the global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market value in 2017 was USD 666.6 million. The Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. The report also contains a comprehensive analysis of all the possible factors and trends that will shape the market during the forecast period.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2018 to 2025 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.1% 2025 Value Projection USD 1440.3 Million Base Year 2017 Market Size in 2017 USD 666.6 Million Historical Data for 2014 to 2016 No. of Pages 116 Segments covered Product Types, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Increased Precision and Accuracy of Digital Blood Pressure Monitors, Propelling the Growth of the Market Omron Healthcare to Capture Highest Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Share in Terms of Revenue in the Global Market Strategic Presence of Key Manufacturers Improved Domestic Sale of Their Products to Propel the Growth





Inherent Disadvantages of Mercury Sphygmomanometers to Boost Market Expansion

Mercury sphygmomanometers are plagued by multiple disadvantages, forcing patients and doctors to shift towards digital blood pressure monitors. For example, since mercury is toxic for human and ecological health, any spills can be hazardous and the recovery costly. Furthermore, reading mercury sphygmomanometers requires great skill, which everyone may not possess. Additionally, these devices can experience a lag if they are not properly vented, leading to inaccurate readings. Lastly, maintaining mercury sphygmomanometers is a tedious task and their accuracy is heavily dependent on how one is holding them. These limitations are expected to boost the adoption rate of digital BP monitors and expand the global digital blood pressure monitors market size.





Exciting Innovations to Intensify Market Competition

Lack of physical active ty, high cost of healthcare, and increasing levels of workplace-related stress has led to a speedy rise in the demand for digital blood pressure monitors. This has opened new vistas for players in the global digital blood pressure monitors market to explore and exploit. One of the dominant strategies being adopted to gain an edge in the market is creation of novel products. For example, Panasonic developed the EW3109W Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor that immediately alerts the user if she is experiencing hypertension. It also allows for storing of 90 readings and comes with an in-built LCD screen for ease of reading. Similarly, iHealth has come out with its iHealth Feel Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor that can take 80 readings in a single charge. It is connected to the user's Android or iOS device

High Stress Levels in the US to Propel the Market in North America

According to a survey conducted by Gallup, 55% of Americans suffer from persistent stress. More importantly, the most stressed is experienced by younger Americans aged between 15 and 49, that is, majority of their working population. As a result, North America is anticipated to hold the major portion of the global digital blood pressure monitors market during the forecast period. Rising hypertension incidence rate and widespread prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are expected to drive the market for digital blood pressure monitors in Europe till 2025. In Asia-Pacific, expanding working population in India and China is the main factor that will significantly accelerate the global digital blood pressure monitors market revenue in the foreseeable future.





Key Players Operating in The Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Include:

Masimo Corporation

Welch Allyn

Smiths Group

GE Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

American Diagnostic Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Epidemiology of Major Cardiovascular Diseases - Key Countries, 2017 New Product Introduction Pricing Analysis Overview of Government Recommendations for Blood Pressure Monitoring Recent Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Arm Type Wrist Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics Homecare Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Arm Type Wrist Type Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics Homecare Settings Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada



Continued......





