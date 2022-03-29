The Vertex Company wins prime position on US Air Force rapid development contract

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vertex Company was awarded a seat on the U.S. Air Force's Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract, known as EWAAC. The contract allows Vertex to compete for task orders that use expertise in digital engineering, agile processes and open system architectures to accelerate the deployment of armaments on military platforms.

"The Vertex Company partners closely with the military to rapidly develop and deliver tactical systems," said Ed Boyington, President and CEO at The Vertex Company. "We have a rare combination of resources – multi-disciplinary engineering, a software factory, prototyping, test, production and sustainment – that position us to help the military modernize existing aircraft and other platforms with new capabilities and weapons."

EWAAC is a multiple awardee, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract valued up to $46 billion. The contract enables new technology demonstrations, software development and manufacturing to develop new armaments and weapons on platforms across the Department of Defense.

The contract has a 10-year award period ending in August 2031.

