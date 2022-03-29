Assure Holdings Performs First Neuromonitoring Case in Minnesota

DENVER, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Assure") IONM, a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring ("IONM") and remote neurology services, is pleased to announce that it has performed its first neuromonitoring case in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota.



"Assure is continuing to generate strong organic growth and is pleased to expand the Company's operational footprint into our thirteenth state. Minnesota holds considerable growth potential, and we are pleased to engage in this market with a distinguished physician in the state," said John A. Farlinger, Assure's executive chairman and CEO. "This opportunity developed as a result of a relationship we have fostered with a medical device distributor, highlighting the traction and success our channel strategy is achieving."

Assure will be working with orthopedic spine surgeon Rick Davis, M.D. of Twin Cities Orthopedics. Dr. Davis is a fellowship trained spine surgeon specializing in cervical spine problems, degenerative lumbar conditions, as well as complex revision spine surgery and spine trauma. Dr. Davis' past experience includes providing spine care for members of the Nashville Predators, a National Hockey League team, Olympic hockey players and Division I baseball and football athletes while serving as Chief of the Adult Spine Division at Vanderbilt University Department of Orthopedic Surgery in Nashville, Tennessee. His research studies have been published in spine journals, presented internationally, and he has written book chapters on minimally invasive spine surgery and spine trauma. Dr. Davis performs approximately 250 procedures annually.

Dr. Davis commented, "I chose Assure for neuromonitoring because they have established a long track record of providing exceptional clinical care. The Company's highly trained clinical team, including both neurophysiologists in the operating room as well as physicians providing remote neurology services, is committed to helping surgeons minimize risk and deliver positive outcomes for patients."

Over the past four years, Assure has extended its operations beyond its home state of Colorado and now provides IONM services in thirteen states. This growth has been driven by the Company's reputation for providing exceptional quality of service and unique clinical expertise. An additional driver to the Company's growth is the increase in demand for neuromonitoring services across numerous medical procedures.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a best-in-class provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Assure employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients' neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure's mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. For more information, visit the company's website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

