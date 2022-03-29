UpCity Survey Results: Digital Marketing And Social Media Insights

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey asking small business owners and employees about their social media marketing strategies for 2022 and beyond.
The survey post, Digital Marketing And Social Media Insights, gathers insight from more than 600 small business professionals in the United States and Canada on leveraging social media and other avenues of digital marketing, and how the results are holding up to their intended outcomes.
Statistical highlights include:
- 40% of small businesses leveraged Facebook most heavily pre-COVID. 34% of respondents still use Facebook most often.
- Most U.S. and Canadian respondents noted monthly budgets of less than $500 for both their digital marketing and social media strategies.
- 52% of respondents plan to increase their annual ad spend this year.
- 45% of businesses post content and engage with followers daily.
- 54% of small businesses consider social media to be very important in the success of their business in 2022.
- 40% of respondents noted that their current social media strategy is only somewhat effective.
Heidi Sullivan, SVP of Product & Marketing at UpCity encourages businesses to not lose faith if they're not seeing the results of their social media marketing strategies right away.
"Effective social media, especially in the B2B space, is extremely difficult, but you can't afford to ignore it," Sullivan said. "Don't forget that everything is connected. Digital marketing is powerful, but you have to stay engaged in all of your channels.
"It takes time to see desired results and ROI, but if you don't feel your strategies are paying off, think of this," Sullivan continued. "Stellar and engaging social media posts are important, but consistently engaging with your social media and review platforms regularly is what's going to keep your audience active and benefit you in the long run–especially as we're in an age where digital communication continues to replace in-person interaction."
Visit UpCity for more information about this survey and other topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.
UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.
For interview requests or other inquiries, please contact UpCity SVP of Product & Marketing Heidi Sullivan at heidi@upcity.com.
UpCity
180 North LaSalle Street, Suite 2100,
Chicago, IL 60601
312-445-9615
