New York, March 29, 2022
Global Solvents Market to Reach 32.7 Million Metric Tons by the Year 2026
A solvent is a liquid formulation that is capable of suspending, dissolving or extracting various substances, without influencing any chemical change to the subject material and the end-product. Dynamics of the solvents market are linked to prevailing macro-economic factors such as economic environment, GDP growth, industrial and commercial activity, and growth in core and heavy industries such as mining, oil & gas, metal, and infrastructure across major regional markets. Similarly, solvents market is also impacted by socio-economic trends such as rapid pace of urbanization, rising disposable incomes, growing middle class population, and changing lifestyle patterns, all of which are fueling the demand for manufactured and processed goods and products for use in a range of consumer applications. The stable upward momentum in several end-use markets including paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, adhesives, household care, printing inks, and packaging has positively impacted the demand for solvents globally. On account of the stringent regulatory landscape, the adoption of `Green Solvents` and Bio-based solvents, which integrate environmental friendly attributes with low- to zero-toxicity, and biodegradable, recyclable, and non-corrosive features, is on the rise. Other factors steering growth in the usage of bio and green solvents include their outstanding degradable properties, rising prices of crude oil, and efforts to reduce reliance on petrochemical solvents.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solvents estimated at 26.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 32.7 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Alcohols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach 11.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrocarbon Solvents segment is readjusted to a revised 0.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Solvents market. Alcohols segment represents the leading segment in the solvents market. Alcohol-based solvents such as methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, and n-butanol are used in personal care products, pharma manufacturing, and industrial applications. These solvents are not as toxic as other groups and can easily dissolve polar and non-polar substances. Hydrocarbon solvents are derived as a by-product of refining crude oil. The demand for coatings and paints is increasing, driven by increase in construction activity. This in turn is boosting the demand of aliphatic hydrocarbon thinners and solvents.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4.1 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 12.1 Million Metric Tons by 2026
The Solvents market in the U.S. is estimated at 4.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 15.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 12.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 2 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents a major regional market for solvents in the world. Economic growth and sustained rise in manufacturing sector investments have been driving demand for solvents over the years.
Esters Segment to Reach 6 Million Metric Tons by 2026
Esters are increasingly being deployed to remove organic solutes from aqueous solutions and used as solvents in lacquers, paints, and coatings. In the global Esters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 3.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 4.8 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 987.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 188 Featured) -
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- BP p.l.c.
- Celanese Corporation
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
- CITGO Petroleum Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huntsman International LLC
- INEOS AG
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
- Sasol Limited
- Shell International B.V.
- Solvay S.A.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- TotalEnergies SE
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID
-19 Outbreak
Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook (in %) for
Years 2019 through 2025
Pandemic Affects Growth in Solvents Market
Key Properties of Solvents
Classification of Solvents
Key End-Use Markets of Solvents
Solvents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Solvents
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Alcohols: The Leading Solvent Type
Asia-Pacific: An Important Market for Solvents
Competition
Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from Low-Cost Asian
Companies
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Green or Eco-Friendly Solvents Poised for High Gains in the Future
Rising Adoption of Green Solvents in Various Industries
Global Green and Bio-Based Solvents Market by Application
(in %) for 2020
Bio-Solvents for Oilfield Applications
Oxygenated Solvents: Green Credentials Drive Increased Consumption
Alcohols Continue to Hold Ground as the Most Widely Used Solvents
Dibasic Esters Set for Healthy Gains
Aliphatic Solvents Demand Set for Healthy Gains
Aromatic Solvents: Auto and Construction Industries to Spur Demand
Paints & Coatings: The Major End-Use Market for Solvents
Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key
Concern
With Paints & Coatings Taking a Hit Due to the Pandemic, Demand
for Solvents Also Remains Affected
Global Paints & Coatings Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2017-2021
Architectural Coatings: Potential for Solvents Market
World Architectural Coatings Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Technology for 2021 & 2027
Vital Role of Solvents in Adhesives Manufacturing
Adhesives Demand Slides Amidst the Pandemic, Driving Down
Demand for Solvents
Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Growth Outlook (in %) for
the Years 2019-2025
Industrial Cleaning Emerges as a Major Revenue Contributor in
the Solvents Market
Electronic Cleaning Solvents: Banking on the Rise of
Electronics Manufacturing
Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective
Performance
Global Household Cleaners Market: Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation
Printing Ink Manufacturing: Use of Solvents Adds Desired Functions
Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Impacts Growth in
Solvents Market
Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the
Period 2019-2025
Solvents Find Use for Extraction of Commercial Substances in
Food Processing and Packaging Sector
Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021 & 2023
Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing
and Assembly
Automotive Production Trends Influence Demand for Solvents
Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:
2020 Vs 2019
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials Play a Critical Part in
Aircraft Construction
Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process
Operations
Global Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings Market by Product
Segment (in %) for 2020
Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding
COVID-19 Impact on the Construction Sector: Implications for
Solvents
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents
Wood Preservation Presents Opportunities for Solvents: Global
Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation
Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous
Cleaning Systems
Solvents: A Highly Regulated Industry
Adverse Effects of Solvents on Human Health and Environment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 188
