Embedded Antenna System Market Size Worth $5.68Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 10.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Embedded Antenna System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Antenna Type (PCB Trace Antenna, Chip Antenna, Patch Antenna, Flexible Printed Circuit Antenna, and Others), Connectivity [GNSS/GPS, WiFi-Bluetooth, Cellular, mmWave (5G), LPWAn, RFID, and UWB], and End Use (Consumer Electronics, Communication, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, and Others)", the global embedded antenna system market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of the embedded antenna system in the consumer electronics industry and the rising emergence of IoT-based devices/technology.





Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Embedded Antenna System Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027469/











Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2.85 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 5.68 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 204 No. Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 97 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Antenna Type, Connectivity, and End Use Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Embedded Antenna System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments:

Airgain, Inc.; Antenova ltd.; Infinite Electronics International, inc.; Kyocera AVX Components Corporation; Mitsubishi Materials Corporation; MOLEX; LINX Technologies; TE Connectivity; Walsin Technology Corporation; YAGEO Group; TAOGLAS; Tallysman; Panorama Antennas ltd; Mobile Mark, inc.; and 2J Antennas, S.R.O. are among the key players that are profiled during this embedded antenna system market study. In addition, several other companies were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the embedded antenna system market and its ecosystem.





Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00027469/







In 2022, Taoglas announced a partnership with Embedded Works to provide its antennas for Embedded Works portfolio in Helium Network crypto–mining gateways.

In 2022, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced the development of a prototype of the world's smallest antenna for high-precision satellite-based positioning in four frequency bands used by the world's main satellite-positioning systems and positioning-augmentation services.

Electronic modules or devices are being designed taking size and weight reduction into consideration and simultaneously providing reliable signal integrity for high-speed transmissions, even in harsh environments, as the demand for portable electronics continues to increase in different markets. The above-mentioned advancements significantly impact antenna technology and IoT antenna designs, resulting in ultra-compact antennas with great efficiency and performance and eventually driving the embedded antenna system market growth.

Smartphones have evolved from 4G LTE to 5G, and the complexity of traditional antenna configurations has required more space in 5G smartphones which will increase the demand of miniaturization technology and drives the embedded antenna system market size. PCBs and other electronic components must be compressed to achieve higher density and smaller form factors. These factors have pushed the antenna toward thinner, smaller, and more complex processes. Thus, the growing demand for tiny antennas working at many frequency ranges and occupying lesser spaces in devices, such as smartphones and wearables, is likely to emerge as a future trend in the embedded antenna system market.





Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00027469







The increasing demand for wireless technologies connecting mobile devices such as cellular phones and small button cell-powered devices, like sensors, watches, and mobile accessories to the web will drive the demand for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth enabled embedded antenna systems. Thus, the increase in the demand of wireless technology will drive the embedded antenna system market. Major players in the embedded antenna system market are developing Wi-Fi/Bluetooth-based embedded antennas, thereby driving the embedded antenna system market size. For instance, in 2021, AVX Corporation announced the launch of new series of embedded Wi-Fi antennas with operating frequencies up to 6 GHz.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 adversely impacted the consumer electronics manufacturing industry due to the temporary shutdown of production plants, bringing down the demand for embedded antenna systems. The embedded antenna system manufacturing across the globe experienced notable losses due to temporary factory shutdowns and low production volumes. Additionally, the demand side of the embedded antenna system market was impacted significantly due to stringent government regulations and lowered production capacities across end-use industries. These factors limited the embedded antenna system market growth in the first two quarters of 2020. However, since the Q3 of 2020, both demand and supply for embedded antenna systems started normalizing, helping the embedded antenna system market revive from the adversities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the normalization of economic activities across North America in this quarter, supply chain stakeholders resumed their operations.

PCB Trace Antenna Type to Propel Embedded Antenna System Market Growth:

The embedded antenna system market, by antenna type, is segmented into PCB trace antenna, chip antenna, patch antenna, flexible printed circuit antenna, and others. The PCB trace antenna segment is expected to continue contributing significantly to the overall embedded antenna system market in the coming years. Basic PCB trace antennae are popular due to their large bandwidths, good efficiencies, ease of tuning, and costs. The increasing reach of smart home devices drives the demand for PCB trace antennae, eventually boosting the embedded antenna system market growth.





Buy Premium Copy of Embedded Antenna System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027469/







Increasing Adoption of Embedded Antenna Systems in Consumer Electronics Industry Fuels Market Growth:

Consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, tablets, gaming consoles, and peripheral devices, use embedded antenna systems for wireless applications, including Bluetooth, WLAN, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The increasing use of smartphones and laptops, among others, in developed and developing countries is mainly attributed to rising disposable income, increasing population, and growing Internet penetration. Advancements in smartphone technologies and increase in digitalization propel the growth of the embedded antenna system market. In addition, with the surge in popularity of Bluetooth, the demand for headsets, smartphones, wearables, game consoles, and other consumer electronics is also on rise, which contributes to the embedded antenna market growth.

























Browse Adjoining Reports:

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Offerings (Component and Service); Coverages (Indoor and Outdoor); Service Provider (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host, and Enterprise Ownership); End-User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education, and Others)

Chip Antenna Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (LTCC Chip Antenna, Dielectric Chip Antenna); Application Type (WLAN/WiFi, Bluetooth/BLE, Dual Band/Multi-Band, GPS/GNSS); End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial and Retail, Smart Grid/Smart Home, Consumer Electronics, Others) and Geography

Rectenna Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Array Antenna, Patch Antenna, Slot Antenna, Tag Antenna, Dipole Antenna, Other); Application (Wireless Power Transmission, , RFID, Proximity Cards, Contactless Cards, Energy Harvesting, Other) and Geography

Helical Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Monopole, Dipole); Application (Smart Metering, Smart Security Systems, Remote Asset Monitoring, Others)

Satellite Antenna Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Antenna Type (Parabolic Reflector, Flat Panel, FRP, Horn, and Iron); Component (Reflector, Feed Horn, Feed Networks, and LNB Converters); Platform (Land, Space, Maritime and Airborne); and Frequency Bands (K/KA/KU, L & S, C, X, and VHF & UHF)

Body Worn Antenna Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Monopole Antenna, Dipole Antenna, Others); Frequency Band (High frequency(HF), Very high frequency(VHF), Ultra high frequency (UHF)); Application (Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Others); End User (Military, Law enforcement) and Geography

RFID Smart Antenna Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (LF (Low Frequency), HF (High Frequency), UHF (Ultra-High Frequency), SHF (Super-High Frequency)); Application (Tags, Reader) and Geography

Heterogeneous Networks Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Products (Small Cells, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Cloud Radio Access Networks (C-RAN), Carrier Wi-Fi); Services (Design and Consulting, RF Planning, Integration, Testing, Training); Deployments (Greenfield Deployments, Brownfield Deployments); Verticals (Consumer and Residential, Commercial and Office Buildings, Public Safety and Security, Transportation and Logistics, Academia and Education, Travel and Hospitality) and Geography

Wireless Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Network (2G/3G, 4G, 5G); Component (Macrocell Radio Access Networks (RAN), Small Cells, Remote Radio Heads (RRH), Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Cloud RAN, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul) and Geography

Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS System Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by System Component (Antennas, Cabling, Distributed Antenna System Headend & Remote Unit, and Repeaters); Service (Professional and Managed) and Application (Enterprise Office Complex, Education Complex, Malls & Retail Complex, Healthcare Complex, Hospitality, Transportation Complex, Religious Complex, and Others)

Cable Television Networks Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Closed Circuit Television Circuits, Satellite Master Antenna System, Multipoint Distribution System, Others); Applications (Home Use, Commercial Use) and Geography





















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: