New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=GNW
Global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market to Reach US$176.6 Billion by the Year 2026
Gears, drives, and speed changers are important manufacturing parts and components, critical to production of a range of machinery and equipment. While gears and gearboxes help in increasing or decreasing speed, transmitting power or changing the direction or position of a rotating axis, gear drives are mechanical devices used to alter the speed, torque and direction of rotating shafts. Speed changers, on the other hand, are gear assemblies that are made using gears as an integral basis, and include speed enhancers and speed reducers. Increasing automotive production due to recovering world economy from the pandemic and faster demand growth and manufacturing output in developing countries constitute the primary factors driving growth for the market for gear technology. Shift towards more energy-efficient units like the seven and eight speed automatic transmissions also drives market growth. Fast growing prominence of solar and wind energy also contribute to increased sales of gears globally. Increase in demand for finished products also increases manufacturer investments on a range of production machinery, thus driving demand for machinery parts production of which also warrants gears, drives, and speed changers. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on product innovations and enhancements that can meet technology challenges to deliver better performance, yet at a reasonable cost. Newer techniques such as traction drives, hydraulic systems and electric gears, have made a remarkable foray into the industry.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers estimated at US$133.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$176.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$136.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.8% share of the global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market. Automotive market is the largest revenue contributor for the combined market of gears, drives and speed changers. Production of automobiles too will grow at a steady pace with excellent increases in developing markets offsetting significant declines in developed markets. Steady increase in automotive production as a result of increase in demand in these developing markets will fuel demand especially for OEM gears and gear drives.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $36.1 Billion by 2026
The Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$36.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. With many large companies from developed markets such as US and Europe increasingly setting up their manufacturing base in low cost destinations such as China and India and carrying out their production operations from there, or outsourcing their manufacturing operations to regional manufacturers in low cost destinations such as China and India, the sales contribution of Asia-Pacific in the global market has been on the rise. Export demand for low cost gears, drives and speed changers from Asian countries to developed market has also been on the rise thus driving growth in the regional market. Lower per capita vehicle ownership is another major factor driving automobile demand and production in these nations, thus fueling market prospects for these components.
Industrial Segment to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2026
A growing number of industries are adopting automation to circumvent the problem of growing labor costs and also for increasing production efficiencies and reducing costs of production. Labor costs have been rising steadily across the world owing to continuous economic growth. All these factors constitute the key driving forces behind growth for the industrial gearboxes market. In the global Industrial (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=GNW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in 2020 with Strong Hopes
of Long Term Recovery
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introductory Prelude
Automotive Industry - A Bellwether of Market Prospects
Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines
Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In
Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Global Machine Tools Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of
Dollar Sales by Region
Market Outlook
Improving US Economy Augurs Well for the Market
Cyclical Upturn Encourages Positive Manufacturing Outlook in
Asia-Pacific
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand in
Developing Countries
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
An Outlook for Global Gear Technology Market
Pandemic-Induced Changes in Manufacturing Industries Create New
Demand Patterns for Gear Products
Growth in Automobiles Production to Spur Market Demand
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Gears - Vital Component of Automotive Systems
Key Trends in Automotive Gearbox Market
Growing Popularity of Steer-by-Wire Technology Drives Future
Demand for Power Steering Gears
Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears
and Drives
Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles)
in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E
Average Age of Cars in the EU (2022E): Breakdown by Select Country
Industrial Gearboxes Market - An Overview
Asia-Pacific Leads the Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market
Internal Drive Trains in Mountain Bikes and E-Bikes: Advantages
and Disadvantages
Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Long Term Growth
Global Aircraft Fleet (in Units) by Geographic Region/Country
for the Years 2017 and 2035P
Aircraft Power Transmission Equipment Market (2022E):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by End-Use Application-
Civil Aircrafts and Military Aircrafts
Pandemic Causes Panic in the Aerospace Sector
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
Anticipated Surge in Air Traffic to Drive Growth in Aircraft
Landing Gear Market
Landing Gears Market for Commercial Aircrafts to Witness Surge
Due to Expected increase in Passenger Numbers
Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry
Promises Bright Prospects
Need for High Quality Gears for Uninterrupted Production
Process to Drive Gears Demand
Recovery in Oil and Gas Sector to Support Demand for Gear and
Drives
Global Oil Reserves: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Reserves by
Geographic Region
The Present Scenario
Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Oct 2019 -
May 2021
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2021
Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity to Spur Demand
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020
Growing Focus on Exploiting Wind Energy Spurs Growth in Wind
Turbine Gear Market
Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New
Opportunities for Industrial Gearbox: Global Offshore Wind Net
Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022
Global Investment Outlook (In US$ Billion) in Offshore Wind
Energy by Select Country between 2019 and 2040
Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
Gears Used in Nuclear Power Plants to Witness Growth
Robust Demand for Construction Equipment to Offer Growth
Opportunities
Global Construction Equipment Market: Annual Sales (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2010, 2014, 2018E & 2022P
Growing Demand for Mining Equipment Boosts Growth in Gear &
Gearbox Market
Global Mining Equipment Market: Annual Revenue (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020E
Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth
Growing Impact of Technology
Powder Metallurgy Makes Headway in Automotive Transmission
Parts Production
CAD Furthers Gear Design
A Segmental Overview
Gears
Types of Gears
Global Gears Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by
End-Use Segment
The Evolution of Industrial Gears
Plant Automation and Electromechanical Machinery Driving Gears
Demand
Gear Assemblies Find Increasing Demand
Automatic Transmission Systems Gain Prominence - Drive Demand
for Planetary Gears in Automotive Market
Commercial Aircraft Landing Gears Gain Rapid Acceptance
CVT: A Long Term Threat to Gear Market?
Wide Scale Applicability Ensures Secure Future
Drives
Mechanical Drives Continues to Lose Share to Electric and
Hydraulic Drives
Advantages Offered by Electric Drive Technology Propel its
Adoption in Hoists, Cranes and Elevators
Technological Innovations Power Replacement Market for Electric
Drives
Global AC Drives Market Overview
World Market for AC Drives by Type (2021E): Percentage Share
Breakdown for Less than 40kw AC Drives, 40-200kw AC Drives,
and More than 200kw AC Drives
Direct Torque Control: New Technological Development in AC Drives
World Market for AC Drives by Region (2021E): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North &
South America
Hydraulic Drives Too Grow in Popularity
Variable Frequency Drives Continue to Witness Growth
Speed Changers
World Market for Speed Reducers & Changers (2021E): Percentage
Breakdown* of Revenues by Type
UNITED STATES
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
An Overview
Motor Vehicle Market to Play Key Role
Industrial Gears
Aircraft Landing Gear Redesigned for Boeing 737 MAX 10
Opportunities for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in
Automotive Industry
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
AC Drives Market - A Review
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Automation of Manufacturing Sector to Drive Growth
Material Handling Equipment Market to Register Strong Growth
China Remains a Lucrative Automobile OEM Gears and Drives Market
A Peek into the Chinese Gear Market
Automobile Gear Market on a Fast Track Growth
Precision Speed Reducer Demand Driven by Strong Industrial
Robot Market
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Gears, Gear Motors and Drives Market to Flourish
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Automotive Market Overview
Indian Transmission Systems and Gears Market in Top Gear
Activity Rife in the Gear Industry
Indian Industrial Gears Market
Challenges
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for
2022 (E)
Brazil - A Lucrative Automotive Market
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022
(E)
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
