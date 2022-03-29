New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=GNW

Global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market to Reach US$176.6 Billion by the Year 2026



Gears, drives, and speed changers are important manufacturing parts and components, critical to production of a range of machinery and equipment. While gears and gearboxes help in increasing or decreasing speed, transmitting power or changing the direction or position of a rotating axis, gear drives are mechanical devices used to alter the speed, torque and direction of rotating shafts. Speed changers, on the other hand, are gear assemblies that are made using gears as an integral basis, and include speed enhancers and speed reducers. Increasing automotive production due to recovering world economy from the pandemic and faster demand growth and manufacturing output in developing countries constitute the primary factors driving growth for the market for gear technology. Shift towards more energy-efficient units like the seven and eight speed automatic transmissions also drives market growth. Fast growing prominence of solar and wind energy also contribute to increased sales of gears globally. Increase in demand for finished products also increases manufacturer investments on a range of production machinery, thus driving demand for machinery parts production of which also warrants gears, drives, and speed changers. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on product innovations and enhancements that can meet technology challenges to deliver better performance, yet at a reasonable cost. Newer techniques such as traction drives, hydraulic systems and electric gears, have made a remarkable foray into the industry.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers estimated at US$133.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$176.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$136.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.8% share of the global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market. Automotive market is the largest revenue contributor for the combined market of gears, drives and speed changers. Production of automobiles too will grow at a steady pace with excellent increases in developing markets offsetting significant declines in developed markets. Steady increase in automotive production as a result of increase in demand in these developing markets will fuel demand especially for OEM gears and gear drives.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $36.1 Billion by 2026



The Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$36.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. With many large companies from developed markets such as US and Europe increasingly setting up their manufacturing base in low cost destinations such as China and India and carrying out their production operations from there, or outsourcing their manufacturing operations to regional manufacturers in low cost destinations such as China and India, the sales contribution of Asia-Pacific in the global market has been on the rise. Export demand for low cost gears, drives and speed changers from Asian countries to developed market has also been on the rise thus driving growth in the regional market. Lower per capita vehicle ownership is another major factor driving automobile demand and production in these nations, thus fueling market prospects for these components.



Industrial Segment to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2026



A growing number of industries are adopting automation to circumvent the problem of growing labor costs and also for increasing production efficiencies and reducing costs of production. Labor costs have been rising steadily across the world owing to continuous economic growth. All these factors constitute the key driving forces behind growth for the industrial gearboxes market. In the global Industrial (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in 2020 with Strong Hopes

of Long Term Recovery

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introductory Prelude

Automotive Industry - A Bellwether of Market Prospects

Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In

Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Global Machine Tools Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of

Dollar Sales by Region

Market Outlook

Improving US Economy Augurs Well for the Market

Cyclical Upturn Encourages Positive Manufacturing Outlook in

Asia-Pacific

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand in

Developing Countries

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Gears, Drives and Speed Changers - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Outlook for Global Gear Technology Market

Pandemic-Induced Changes in Manufacturing Industries Create New

Demand Patterns for Gear Products

Growth in Automobiles Production to Spur Market Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Gears - Vital Component of Automotive Systems

Key Trends in Automotive Gearbox Market

Growing Popularity of Steer-by-Wire Technology Drives Future

Demand for Power Steering Gears

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears

and Drives

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles)

in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E

Average Age of Cars in the EU (2022E): Breakdown by Select Country

Industrial Gearboxes Market - An Overview

Asia-Pacific Leads the Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market

Internal Drive Trains in Mountain Bikes and E-Bikes: Advantages

and Disadvantages

Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Long Term Growth

Global Aircraft Fleet (in Units) by Geographic Region/Country

for the Years 2017 and 2035P

Aircraft Power Transmission Equipment Market (2022E):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by End-Use Application-

Civil Aircrafts and Military Aircrafts

Pandemic Causes Panic in the Aerospace Sector

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline

Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Anticipated Surge in Air Traffic to Drive Growth in Aircraft

Landing Gear Market

Landing Gears Market for Commercial Aircrafts to Witness Surge

Due to Expected increase in Passenger Numbers

Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Promises Bright Prospects

Need for High Quality Gears for Uninterrupted Production

Process to Drive Gears Demand

Recovery in Oil and Gas Sector to Support Demand for Gear and

Drives

Global Oil Reserves: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Reserves by

Geographic Region

The Present Scenario

Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Oct 2019 -

May 2021

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2021

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity to Spur Demand

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Growing Focus on Exploiting Wind Energy Spurs Growth in Wind

Turbine Gear Market

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New

Opportunities for Industrial Gearbox: Global Offshore Wind Net

Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022

Global Investment Outlook (In US$ Billion) in Offshore Wind

Energy by Select Country between 2019 and 2040

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Gears Used in Nuclear Power Plants to Witness Growth

Robust Demand for Construction Equipment to Offer Growth

Opportunities

Global Construction Equipment Market: Annual Sales (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2010, 2014, 2018E & 2022P

Growing Demand for Mining Equipment Boosts Growth in Gear &

Gearbox Market

Global Mining Equipment Market: Annual Revenue (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020E

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth

Growing Impact of Technology

Powder Metallurgy Makes Headway in Automotive Transmission

Parts Production

CAD Furthers Gear Design

A Segmental Overview

Gears

Types of Gears

Global Gears Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by

End-Use Segment

The Evolution of Industrial Gears

Plant Automation and Electromechanical Machinery Driving Gears

Demand

Gear Assemblies Find Increasing Demand

Automatic Transmission Systems Gain Prominence - Drive Demand

for Planetary Gears in Automotive Market

Commercial Aircraft Landing Gears Gain Rapid Acceptance

CVT: A Long Term Threat to Gear Market?

Wide Scale Applicability Ensures Secure Future

Drives

Mechanical Drives Continues to Lose Share to Electric and

Hydraulic Drives

Advantages Offered by Electric Drive Technology Propel its

Adoption in Hoists, Cranes and Elevators

Technological Innovations Power Replacement Market for Electric

Drives

Global AC Drives Market Overview

World Market for AC Drives by Type (2021E): Percentage Share

Breakdown for Less than 40kw AC Drives, 40-200kw AC Drives,

and More than 200kw AC Drives

Direct Torque Control: New Technological Development in AC Drives

World Market for AC Drives by Region (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North &

South America

Hydraulic Drives Too Grow in Popularity

Variable Frequency Drives Continue to Witness Growth

Speed Changers

World Market for Speed Reducers & Changers (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown* of Revenues by Type



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 339

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=GNW



