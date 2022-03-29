New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Weapons Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689850/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Smart Weapons Market to Reach $112.6 Billion by 2026
Smart Weapons, also called Precision-Guided Munitions (PGMs), are a category of weapons systems designed for striking pre-decided targets with pinpoint accuracy in order to maximize the application of explosive force on the target, while minimizing collateral damage and military personnel casualties. PGMs incorporate on-board computer systems and laser, TV or satellite guidance systems that enable the smart weapon to lock-on to a target specified by military personnel, and steer themselves along the trajectory towards the target. Conventional weapons can be converted into smart bombs through the incorporation of smart weapon kits and technologies. The fire-and-forget capability and high accuracy of smart weapons enables their use in surgical strikes as well as counterinsurgency operations in populated areas. Fuelled by the rapid pace of advancement in algorithm, processor, and sensor, technologies, smart weapons are offloading an increasing share of the target acquisition, navigation and attack functions from human operators. Smart weapons are therefore precursors to the next-generation autonomous or `brilliant` weapons that are completely computerized, and capable of fully self-guided identification of targets, selection of the appropriate response against the target, coordination of navigation and attack format, as well as planning reload and re-attack.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Weapons estimated at US$67.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$112.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. Air-to-Ground Missiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$26.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface-To-air Missiles segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Smart Weapons market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2026
The Smart Weapons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Future growth in the market will be driven by the escalating global arms race fuelled by rapidly mushrooming hotspots of terrorism, civil strife, cross-border hostilities, expansionist and aggressive policies around the world. The broad arsenal of smart weaponry for the new age airborne, naval and ground-based military operatives include anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles; stand-off missiles; target pods; armour piercing anti-structure and anti-tank weapons; a host of precision-guided rockets, projectiles, mortars, artillery shells, bullets and artillery munitions; smart tech firearms; electro-magnetic pulse weapons; directed energy weapons; and non-lethal smart weapons, among others. Other important growth drivers include the spiralling demand for smart bombs owing to successful deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen; growing prominence of precision-guided rockets in counterinsurgency operations; the revolutionizing role of Directed-energy Weapons in electronic warfare; development of innovative weapons systems integrated with artificial intelligence; and the substitution of unguided cluster bombs with Sensor Fuzed weapons. Rapid advancements in the field of smart guns and personalized gun technologies that will result in a computerized, high-tech soldier is also poised to benefit market prospects in the long run.
The United States represents the largest market worldwide. The country is the biggest adopter of smart weapons worldwide by virtue of being a political superpower with an advanced military force, presence of leading advanced technology developers, large military budget allocations and favourable regulatory environment. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Mounting defense spending for supporting large-scale military modernization programs in China and India; escalating cross-border skirmishes, and the increasing threat of militants and extremists represent key growth drivers in the Asian region. The Middle East is another promising regional market for smart weapons given the mushrooming of conflict zones due to civil unrest, sectarian violence, and the ongoing international military operations against the terrorist group IS in Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Libya.
Directed Energy Weapons Segment to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2026
Directed-energy Weapons emit powerful and focused energy waves in the form of electromagnetic radiation, microwave, lasers, masers, particle-beams, or sound to damage, incapacitate or destroy enemy equipment, personnel and facilities. DEWs such as high-power microwaves and high-energy lasers first emerged in the 1960s as one of the most promising and sought after futuristic weapons concepts with the potential to provide cost-effective, scalable, long-range strike capability with a virtually-inexhaustible magazine capacity. While high-powered microwaves fire electrical pulses of microwave radiation at wide angles, and high-energy lasers focus beams of lower-power energy with either electric-power or chemical-fuel mechanisms. In the global Directed Energy Weapons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -
- Axon Enterprise, Inc.
- BAE Systems plc
- Denel SOC Ltd.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MBDA France SAS
- Nexter Group
- NORINCO Group
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- QinetiQ Group plc
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Rheinmetall AG
- Roketsan A.S.
- Safran Electronics & Defense
- Textron Inc.
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689850/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on
Weapons Market
Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop
Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the
Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September &
November 2020
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Weapons Market
Smart Guns Struggle to Find a Place in the US
An Introduction to Smart Weapons
Missiles
Directed-Energy Weapons
Smart Bombs
Sensor Fuzed Weapons
Precision Artillery Munitions
Other Types of Smart Weapons
Smart Weapons Creating Ground for Thinking Battlefields
Smart Weapons: Augmenting National Defense with Intelligent,
Accurate, and Digital Technologies
Ushering a New Era of AI-Driven Self-aware Systems, Smart
Weapons Seek to Widen Role in Modern Warfare
Changing Realities of Modern Warfare
Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers
Surface-to-Air Missile Accidents Increase the Need to Make
Smart Weapons Smarter
Technical Superiority over Conventional Weaponry Widens Scope &
Span of Smart Weapons
Analysis of Key Segments of Smart Weapons Market
Global Smart Weapons Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions, and Other Types
Global Smart Weapons Market by Technology (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS,
and Other Technologies
Global Smart Weapons Market by Platform (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Land, Air, and Naval
Robust Demand Projected for Smart Weapons over the Coming Years
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World Smart
Weapons Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed
and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
North America Makes Major Contribution to Smart Weapons Market
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing
Regions
Global Market for Smart Weapons - Geographic Regions Ranked by
% CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Smart Weapons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Shift in Warfare Tactics Ignites Global Demand for Smart Weapons
Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance
as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due
to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019
Increased R&D Spending and Adoption of Smart Weapons to Drive
Market Growth
Smart Weapons Present High-Precision Options for Modern Warfare
Laser Guided Bombs (LGBs)
Satellite-Guided Weapons
Surging Defense & Military Spending Worldwide: Cornerstone for
Present & Future Growth
The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending
Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase
in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly
Spur Growth in Demand for Smart Weapons: Global Military
Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F
Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020
Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020
Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for
Market Expansion
Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies to Shape the
Future of Smart Weaponry
AI for Smart Weapons
Growing Significance of AI
Fully-Autonomous Smart Weapons on Battlefield
Successful Deployments of Smart Bombs to Drive Robust Demand
Precision Guided Munitions Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Demand for Airborne and Surface-to-Air Missile Systems Gain
Momentum
Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance
Satellite Guidance Emerge as the Preferred Medium of Land
Attack Cruise Missile Guidance
Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Set to Transform Electronic Warfare
DEWs Seek Role in Counter-Drone Equipment
Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up the Need
for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Sensor Fuzed Weapons to Substitute Unguided Cluster Bombs,
Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Sensor Fuzed Weapons: From Undiscriminating Weapons to Highly
Discriminating and Effective Systems
Smart Gun & Personalized Gun Technologies Offering Higher
Accuracy and Safety to Become Mainstream
Technological Innovations & Advancements Maintain Robust Momentum
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
Leveraging Existing Designs and Using Low-Cost Materials: An
Apt Solution to the High Cost Concern
Military Cooperation: A Double-Edged Sword?
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air-to-Ground Missiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Air-to-Ground Missiles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surface-to-Air Missiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Surface-to-Air Missiles
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Directed Energy Weapons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Bombs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Bombs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Fused Weapons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Fused Weapons by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Precision Artillery Munitions by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Precision Artillery
Munitions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Infrared by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Laser by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Radar by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for GPS by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &
2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Air by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &
2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Naval by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Naval by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Weapons Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 33: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air and Naval
for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 39: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Smart Weapons Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 45: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Smart Weapons Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 51: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Smart Weapons Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 57: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 63: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Smart Weapons Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 69: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Smart Weapons Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground
Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons,
Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery
Munitions and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 75: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 81: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Weapons Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared, Laser,
Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 87: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air and Naval for
the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground
Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons,
Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery
Munitions and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Weapons Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground
Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons,
Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery
Munitions and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground
Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons,
Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery
Munitions and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 105: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689850/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.