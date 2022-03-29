New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721196/?utm_source=GNW
Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market to Reach $563.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings estimated at US$397.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$563.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ferro-Alloy Castings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$219.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous Metal Castings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$201.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Metal Stampings Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Metal Stampings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$104.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$134.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 682 Featured) -
- Alcoa Corporation
- Aludyne, Inc.
- American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
- Bharat Forge Limited
- DAYTON Lamina Corporation
- Doncasters Group
- Georg Fischer Ltd.
- Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Meridian Lightweight Technologies
- Precision Castparts Corp.
- SeAH Besteel Corporation
- Shiloh Industries Inc.
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Voestalpine AG
- Worthington Industries
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects
COVID-19 Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings
Metal Stampings
Metal Forgings
Ferro-Alloy Castings & Non-Ferrous Metal Castings
Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings: A Prelude
Developing Countries Propel Market Growth
Manufacturing PMI Indices for Select Asian Countries for Jan
2020 to May 2020
Recent Market Activity
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Metal Stampings Market: End-Use Dynamics Influence Demand Trends
Blanking Emerges as the Most Widely Used Metal Stamping Technique
Global Metal Stamping Market by Technology (in %) for 2020E
Automotive Industry: The Leading End Use Market for Metal Stamping
Global Metal Stamping Market by Application (in %) for 2020E
Advances in Metal Stamping Technology Augurs Well for Future
Market Prospects
Ferro-Alloy Castings: A Major Product Category
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment to Benefit from Aluminum
Castings Demand
Aluminum Castings Represent the Most Popular Category
Global Aluminum Castings Market: Breakdown (in %) by End-Use
Sector for 2020
Metal Forgings: Applications in Automotive and Aerospace Sectors
Global Metal Forgings Market by Raw Material (in %) for 2020
Automotive Production Trends Determine Growth Dynamics of Metal
Stampings, Forgings & Castings Market
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Opportunities for Automotive Metal Stamping
Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market by Technology (in %)
for 2020E
Metal Castings in Automotive Market: A Review
Auto Industry Shift towards Light Metal Stampings & Cast Parts
Die Cast Auto Parts to Find Favor As Engineering Focus Shifts
to Lightweighting
Lightweighting Trend Catalyzes Application of Die Cast in Auto
Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the
Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019
Strong Preference for Aluminum Castings in Automotive Segment
Steel Growing in Prominence in Automobiles
Employing Environmental Friendly Practices
Limited Success of Traditional Design Principles
Smaller Lots Production Demand Reduction in Die Costs
Extended Die Life, Decentralized Structure to Achieve Cost
Reduction
Production Machinery Demand Shapes Trends in Metal Stampings,
Forgings & Castings Market
Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand
With Air Travel Coming to a Grinding Halt, Demand for Stamped,
Forged and Cast Aircraft Structures and Components Decline
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Consumer Appliances & Electronics Demand Sets the Tone for
Aluminum Castings Market Growth
Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain
Spurs Demand from Power Industry
Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050
Novel Defense Applications Offer Growth Opportunities
Technological Advancements in Casting Systems Spur Growth
Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction
Product Developments & Technology Innovations
Newer Possibilities in Forging Processes Deploying High-
Entropy-Alloys
Stereolithography for the Process of Investment Casting
Micro Cold Forging Process Maximizes Service Life of Forging Dies
Metal 3D Printing to Overcome Shortcomings of Traditional Metal
Casting
Additive Manufacturing Improves Durability and Mechanical
Properties of Forging Preforms
Isothermal Press Technology Facilitates Forging of Titanium
Aluminide
Development of Specialized Aerospace Materials
Robotic Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings
Precision Stampings Comes to the Fore
R&D Efforts Promise a Bright Future for Magnesium Castings
Key Issues & Challenges
Emergence of Plastics as a Substitute
Captive Inhouse Casting Operations of End-Customers: Threat to
Dedicated Metal Casters
Rising Raw Material Prices & Supply Concerns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ferro-Alloy Castings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ferro-Alloy Castings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ferro-Alloy Castings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Ferrous Metal Castings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Ferrous Metal
Castings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Metal Stampings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Forgings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Metal Forgings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Forgings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing Activities Come to a Halt
Castings: The Foundation of US Manufacturing Sector
Look into the Opportunities in Major End-Use Markets
US Market for Aluminum Castings in Light Vehicles: Percentage
Composition of Aluminum Castings in Different Vehicle Parts
for 2016 & 2020
Metal Stamping & Forging Industry: A Review
The Metal-Stamping Machinery Market
US Brands
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
COVID-19 Pandemic Affects the China?s Manufacturing Activity,
Affecting Growth Outlook
An Insight into Chinese Die Casting Market
Innovations in Forming Technologies: Opportunities for Hot
Closed Die Forging Market
Table 25: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: China Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Market Overview
European Forging Companies Focus on Next-Generation Forgings
Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 34: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: France Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
A Major Market for Metal Stampings, Forgings & Castings
Automobile Industry: Vital Role to Play in Die-Casting Market
Table 37: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy
Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal
Forgings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 43: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: UK Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and
Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings,
Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy
Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal
Forgings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metal
Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Developing Markets Benefit from Outsourced Manufacturing Activity
Metal Castings Market in Asia-Pacific: An Overview
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy
Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal
Forgings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for
2022 (E)
Table 61: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy
Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal
Forgings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for
2022 (E)
Forging Industry in India: An Overview
India: A Major Cast Metals Hub
Indian Castings Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Shipments by End-Use Segment for 2019
Auto Industry: Critical Determinant of Growth in the Indian Die
Casting Market
Table 64: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: India Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy
Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal
Forgings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product
Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings,
Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal
Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Metal
Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America
for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Geographic
Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Metal
Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy
Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal
Forgings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Metal
Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Metal Stampings, Forgings,
and Castings by Product Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stampings,
Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous
Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product
Segment - Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings,
Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Metal
Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Stampings and Metal Forgings Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Metal
Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferro-Alloy Castings,
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal Stampings and Metal Forgings
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Product Segment -
Ferro-Alloy Castings, Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Metal
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
