Nkarta Appoints Manufacturing Technology Executive, Angela Thedinga, to Board of Directors

Appointment brings extensive operational expertise in supply chain and novel commercial-scale manufacturing systems

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. NKTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, announced today the appointment of Angela M. Thedinga, MBA, MPH, to its Board of Directors.

"The speed of manufacturing innovation in cell and gene therapies in recent years has accelerated significantly. Angela is one of a handful of people who have been at the center of this activity," said Paul J. Hastings, President and CEO of Nkarta. "Her expertise and insight in technical operations, supply chain and commercial manufacturing will be instructive for Nkarta's operational strategy and the planned expansion of our in-house cell therapy manufacturing capabilities. We welcome her to our Board and look forward to her contributions."

Angela Thedinga most recently served as Chief Technology Officer of Adverum Biotechnologies, where she led the process development, manufacturing and supply chain functions that supported the development of ocular gene therapies. Before joining Adverum in 2019, she held executive roles in manufacturing and supply chain management and strategy at AveXis, now Novartis Gene Therapies, to deliver the first approved gene therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Her earlier industry experience includes manufacturing strategy roles in bioprocess engineering at Abbott Laboratories and vaccine development at Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics. She earned an MBA and MS in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), an MPH at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a BS in Chemical Engineering from University of Wisconsin. She is a founding member of Chief, an organization focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.

"I've lived through the challenges of technology transfer, supply chain and commercial-scale up of disruptive in vivo, gene-engineered products," said Angela Thedinga. "I am excited to contribute my experience and perspective to the development and delivery of off-the-shelf natural killer cell therapies. The manufacturing capabilities of Nkarta are robust and impressive, and I look forward to joining the Board and the Nkarta team as we develop next generation cell therapies for cancer patients."

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapies for cancer patients. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep anti-tumor activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nkartatx.com.

