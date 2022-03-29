Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) and Encourages Long-Term EAR Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") EAR on behalf of the Company's long-term shareholders.
Recently a shareholder class action complaint was filed against Eargo on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's common stock between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021. According to the complaint, during that time period Eargo and certain of its executive officers made a series of false and misleading statements to investors concerning the Company's business, operations, and prospects.
On August 12, 2021, the Company disclosed that claims submitted to its largest third-party payor had gone unpaid since March 31, 2021, and that those claims represented 80% of Eargo's gross account receivables as of June 30, 2021. On this news, shares of Eargo's stock fell $8.00 per share, or 25% in value, to close at $24.70 per share on August 13, 2021.
Then, on September 22, 2021, Eargo disclosed that it was "the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the ‘DOJ') related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans." Following this additional news, shares of Eargo's stock fell an additional $14.81 per share, or 68%, to close at $6.86 on September 22, 2021.
The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Eargo's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.
Eargo stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's common stock prior to February 25, 2021 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 299 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/eargo-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about the firm please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.