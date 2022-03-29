1812 Brewing Company, Inc. Forms 1812 Acquisition Company, Inc.

Watertown, NY, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. KEGS (the "Company") announced that it has formed a subsidiary to pursue the strategic acquisition facet of its growth plan within the craft brewing industry. 1812 Acquisition Company, of which 1812 Brewing owns 100%, will be used to finance the Company's first material acquisition or series of acquisitions.

As previously announced, 1812 Brewing Company's three-pronged growth strategy within the craft beer sector includes:

Organically growing the brands already in the portfolio. Currently, this includes War of 1812 Amber Ale, 1000 Islands IPA, and Malicious Intent XX IPA, among others;

Through contract brewing, wherein for a fee, the Company utilize its excess production capacity to produce other parties' beers; and Through acquisition or a series of acquisitions.

Specifically, the Company will seek out breweries that further its overall strategy and that complement its current holdings. This could mean seeking out targets whose distribution footprint broadens the portfolio's geographic reach. It may also mean seeking targets whose products would broaden the Company's product mix, with those such as ciders or hard seltzers for example.

Tom Scozzafava, Chairman and CEO stated, "This is just the first step in positioning the Company to act in the event we find a target that we want to approach. The formation of 1812 Acquisition Company will allow us to arrange financing on a parallel track with our acquisition search."

About 1812 Brewing Company:

1812 Brewing Company is both an investment and operating company focused on the beverage and hospitality industries. Returns are intended to be in the form of revenue growth of companies in its core holdings as well as the eventual share appreciation and dispossession of those equity stakes in its investments. For more updates follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

