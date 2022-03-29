LiquidityBook Extends Platform Capability with Enhanced API Functionality

New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its API capabilities, providing clients with a fully customizable protocol for building and connecting with the firm's modular platform. API integration has long been available to users of LiquidityBook's SaaS-based product offerings, but increased demand for API-centric workflows among clients and prospects prompted a significant upgrade to the user experience.
Between the cloud, low-code solutions and greater access to data, it has become easier than ever for market participants to build their own quantitative trading solutions, necessitating tools that power a variety of use cases beyond basic UI integration and trade uploads. LiquidityBook's newly enhanced, JSON-centric, RESTful APIs can accommodate any system bandwidth and enable the integration of myriad functions across the front and middle offices, from synchronizing security master and account data to accessing fine-tuned trading capabilities like checking locates and issuing risk and compliance checks. This means clients can leverage LiquidityBook's APIs to power their entire workflows across the trade lifecycle.
"Using OMS technology with limited integration capabilities forces buy- and sell-side firms to manage multiple independent silos, creating redundancy, cost and correctness errors," said Shawn Samuel, Chief Technology Officer at LiquidityBook. "These challenges spurred us to enhance our API offering – a logical next step in maximizing the flexibility of our solution. Our solution enables clients to incorporate the exact capabilities they need at the right level, enabling a large and diverse range of trading workflows. For example, clients can send a basket of orders to LiquidityBook and have us handle compliance checks, allocations, locates and routing in one shot, or they can incorporate capabilities such as LiquidityBook's positions, locates and compliance modules as native components of their trade construction workflow, leading to a seamless and more powerful trading process."
The API enhancements also enable LiquidityBook users to send customized alerts, perform remote validations and manage more compliance and regulatory processes, among other key functions. Clients benefit from robust API documentation via Swagger and endless scalability unlocked by AWS.
"This is one area where our modular architecture really stands out," Samuel added. "Our enhanced API means clients can not only leverage our solution in myriad ways, but also pair it with proprietary or third-party systems to extend their current capabilities in a highly targeted way. With the power to manage our platform and tools via their own internal systems, it's no surprise that a significant number of our new clients are requesting API onboards."
This latest enhancement to the LiquidityBook framework comes during a significant period of expansion for the firm. The firm has been active on the hiring front, with three new sell-side hires as the most recent additions.
About LiquidityBook
LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry's largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.
Sam Belden Forefront Communications for LiquidityBook 203 889 6209 sbelden@forefrontcomms.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.