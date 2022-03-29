Apollo Appoints Jessica Bibliowicz to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo APO today announced the appointment of Jessica Bibliowicz to the Apollo Global Management, Inc. board of directors, effective March 31, 2022, and to its audit committee. With this addition, the Apollo Global Management, Inc. board of directors will increase to 17 directors, 12 of whom are independent.



Ms. Bibliowicz is a successful entrepreneur and organizational leader within financial services with more than 30 years of experience with public and private companies. Notably, she became president and CEO of National Financial Partners ("NFP"), a leading provider of benefits, insurance and asset management services, in 1999 and Chairman of the company's Board in 2003, and took the company public later that year. She continued to serve in both roles until NFP was acquired in 2013. Earlier in her career, Ms. Bibliowicz held senior management positions at Prudential Mutual Funds and Smith Barney Mutual Funds. She is a member of the Board of Prudential Insurance Funds and previously served on the Board of Directors for Sotheby's until it went private in 2019.

Ms. Bibliowicz has served on the Board of Fellows of Weill Cornell Medicine for more than 15 years and is currently Chair. She also serves on the Board of Trustees of Cornell University and the Board of Trustees of New York-Presbyterian.

"Our commitment to expanding and enhancing our deeply experienced board to constitute a diverse range of perspectives and expertise across our business has been a key part of Apollo's continued evolution, and we are pleased to welcome Jessica to our board," said Apollo CEO Marc Rowan. "I am confident that her entrepreneurial mindset, financial experience and keen insight developed over decades of leadership will prove to be valuable to our firm and our stakeholders."

Jay Clayton, non-executive chair of the board, added, "Apollo has successfully executed on its strategy to implement best-in-class corporate governance and Jessica, with her tremendous experience and perspective, will add to the strength of our board. I look forward to working closely with Jessica as we continue to deliver for our clients and shareholders."

"I am honored to be joining Apollo's board and am excited about the opportunity to serve alongside such a talented group of directors," said Ms. Bibliowicz. "I have spent my career building, leading and supporting forward-looking, innovative financial services companies with a focus on creating long-term, sustainable value for all stakeholders, and I look forward to continuing this work at Apollo."

This appointment continues to solidify the corporate governance enhancements undertaken by the firm. Apollo has completed its transition to a simplified, transparent corporate structure with a single class of common stock and "one share/one vote" structure.

Ms. Bibliowicz has also been appointed to the board of directors and audit committee of Apollo Asset Management, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., effective March 31, 2022.

