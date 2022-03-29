Sandy Springs Podiatrist Provides Ingrown Toenail Treatment to Atlanta Patients

ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealing with an ingrown toenail can be painful and frustrating for patients in the metro-Atlanta area, but a Sandy Springs Podiatrist is providing treatment options with huge success. Along with his commitment to patient advocacy, Dr. Vishal Patel, DPM, DABPM, is recognized for his outstanding achievements in treating ingrown toenails. Dr. Patel obtained his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) from Barry University and then moved on to Hackensack Meridian-Palisades Medical Center in 2020, where he served as the Chief Resident after medical school. Once this vigorous residency was completed, Dr. Patel became one of the leading physicians at the Ankle & Foot Centers of Georgia.

"Dr. Vishal Patel is an extremely valued part of our Atlanta physician team, and the work he does treating ingrown toenails is phenomenal," says managing partner, Dr. Gregory Alvarez. "Every patient with ingrown toenail pain leaves his clinic highly satisfied, creating a great impact on the reputation of our podiatry practice." As the group of physicians at the Ankle & Foot Centers of Georgia has consistently provided excellence in the care over the years, Dr. Patel is one more asset to the team.

It is reported that about 20% of individuals deal with an ingrown toenail problem at some point in their life. Vishal Patel, DPM, demonstrates his expertise in providing treatment options for this foot problem and has performed numerous procedures removing the ingrown nail. Along with his deep knowledge of this ailment, he prioritizes his patients' well-being by ensuring their comfort throughout the procedure. "When patients experience pain and discomfort from ingrown toenails, I feel determined to provide relief and the best patient care possible," says Sandy Springs podiatrist, Dr. Vishal Patel.

Serving Atlanta for over 30 years, the Ankle & Foot Centers of Georgia's mission is to get patients back on their feet. By making available some of the best podiatrists in the southeast, our practice continues to deliver clinical excellence. Our Atlanta Podiatrists improve patient care through innovation, compassion, and education. For additional information about the Ankle & Foot Centers of Georgia, visit us online.

