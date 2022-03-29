ProEV Joins Accelerate to Build a Foundation for the Electric Vehicle Supply Chain in North America

ST. LOUIS, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProEV (proelectricvehicle.com), a global leader in powering smart, connected and electrified solutions, announces that it has joined Accelerate, Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Supply Chain Alliance, to support technology development, job creation and the clean transportation industry.
ProEV, a division of Electrical Components International ("ECI"), serves OEMs in e-mobility in the industrial, commercial, agricultural and recreational markets. Founded in 1953, ECI is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, wire harnesses, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets. At ECI, "we power smart, connected, and electrified solutionsTM that enable the most advanced technologies to solve our customers' most complex challenges."
The Accelerate Alliance is a national Canadian initiative bringing together key players across Canada, from industry, labour unions, government, academia and advocacy groups to collaborate, strategize and advocate for priorities that will support the accelerated development of a Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) supply chain in Canada.
"ProEV and ECI are proud to support Accelerate, building a strong supply chain foundation for North America in Electric Vehicles," said Jarred Knecht, president of ProEV. "With the largest dedicated EV electrification facility in North America, we are contributing a significant amount of resources to the mission of green energy, empowering North American technology and job creation, and fostering a new era of clean transportation."
"ProEV's technology is an important component of the future of electric mobility," said Matthew Fortier, president of Accelerate. "We share an ambition to grow the zero-emission vehicle sector in Canada, to create jobs and sustainable opportunities and I am very pleased that they have joined the Accelerate Alliance."
Accelerate was launched to help Canada leverage its strengths and experience to become a global ZEV leader as the world shifts to net-zero and zero-emissions vehicles. Because of the increasing demand for EVs and lower carbon emissions, The Canadian automotive industry - with its 500,000 direct and indirect jobs - is on the verge of one of the biggest transformations since the advent of the internal combustion engine itself. Accelerate's goal is to ensure that the industry as a whole is prepared to thrive in the global marketplace.
ProEV joined with Accelerate because of their shared goal of creating partnerships in the supply chain that will allow EV OEMs access to the best technology, engineering, and manufacturing in the world.
"ECI's 25,000 team members and 37 facilities around the world are passionately ready to support all the EV electrification needs. We thank Matthew and his team at Accelerate for their support in collaborating with us on this partnership," Knecht said.
About ProEV
ProEV, a Division of Electrical Components International (ECI), is the EV Center of excellence for ECI, servicing global EV customers in the development and manufacturing of their vehicle platforms. Founded in 1953, Electrical Components International is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets. With 25,000 employees and 37 global manufacturing locations, at ECI, we power smart, connected and electrified solutionsTM that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges.
About Accelerate
Accelerate, Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle supply chain alliance, was launched to help Canada leverage its strengths and experience to become a global ZEV leader as the world shifts to net-zero and zero-emissions vehicles. Bringing together companies and organizations from across the ZEV landscape - from mining to mobility, R&D to commercialization, and vehicle assembly to infrastructure - with labour unions, ENGOs, researchers and post-secondary institutions, Accelerate is a forum for members to collaborate, strategize and advance priorities that will support the accelerated development of a ZEV supply chain in Canada. For more information and a full list of Accelerate members, visit acceleratezev.ca.
