Medical Simulations Market Size Worth USD 7.5 billion (2021- 2031) growing at a CAGR of ~14.4%| Growth Plus Reports

Pune, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Simulation Market is expected to clock US$ ~7.5 billion by 2031 owing to rising demand for virtual training due to the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing focus on patient safety, growing adoption of medical simulation in medical insitutions, restricted access to live patients during training, and growing awareness regarding the use of medical simulation for training.
The global medical simulations market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Products & Services End Users, and Region.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'
Some of the prominent players operating in the global medical simulation market include
- CAE Healthcare, Inc
- Simulab Corporation
- 3D Systems, Inc
- Cardionics
- Simulaids
- Mentice
- Laerdal Medical
- Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd
- Gaumard Scientific
- Intelligent Ultrasound (MedaPhor Ltd.)
- Limbs & Things LTD
Excerpts from ‘By Products & Services Segmentation'
Based on products & services, the medical simulation market has been segmented into anatomical models, web-based simulation, simulation software, and simulation training services. Anatomical models are further segmented into patient simulators (low fidelity simulator, medium-fidelity simulator, and high-fidelity simulator), surgical simulators (cardiovascular simulators, laparoscopic simulators, gynecology simulators, orthopedic simulators, and other surgical simulators), task trainers, ultrasound simulators, endovascular simulators, eye simulators, and dental simulators. The anatomical models segment held the largest market share in 2020. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of anatomical models in medical institutes and the increasing number of product launches.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'
Based on region, the global medical simulation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest market share in the global medical simulation market. Factors such as developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of virtual training in medical institutes are driving the market growth in this region. Increasing focus on patient safety, presence of a well-established distribution channel, and launch of advanced medical simulation products & services for training are some of the other factors that are anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in Jun 2018, 3D Systems launched Demand Anatomical Modeling Service for 3D printed medical models. The service provides medical professionals access to highly detailed & 3D printable anatomical models for improving surgical planning and patient education.
