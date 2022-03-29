Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Expansion Into Pacific Northwest and Rollout of Full-Service Traditional Armored Car Services

Premier Risk Management Company to Expand to Oregon and Washington, Now Offering Full Traditional Armored Car Services to All High-Risk Cash Industries in the US

FRESNO, CA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Operational Security Solutions ("OSS"), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today their expansion into Oregon and Washington as well as their new offering of full-service traditional armored car capabilities to US companies operating in high-risk cash industries.

Highly trained OSS security personnel will operate the company's traditional armored car transport services, assuring clients that their assets will arrive safely, compliantly and on time. The added company service strengthens OSS' growing portfolio of diversified product offerings, which include secure cash-in-transit, risk management and compliance services, facility hardening, a recently announced smart safe offering with American Security – and the just announced rollout of ATM management services.

OSS currently maintains a fleet of up-armored vehicles registered with the authorities in each state of operation that are fully licensed and unmarked. The vehicles are designed to be discrete and blend into everyday traffic. OSS' full-service traditional armored car transport solutions will include full insurance coverage throughout transportation, adding an additional level of security for OSS' roster of high-risk industry clients.

"OSS' zero-loss record to date is one of our proudest accomplishments, and we are very excited to be officially launching full-service armored car services – and also announcing our expansion into the important state markets of Oregon and Washington," said Scott Solomon, CEO of Operational Security Solutions. "After scaling our service offerings to dominate the California market, we're thrilled to be expanding even further, and I am very confident there is only more growth to come."

OSS will also be expanding their service offerings to include new markets within the states of Oregon and Washington. OSS has successfully positioned themselves as leaders working with high-risk companies working in emerging markets on both the East and West coasts to help businesses across the US establish effective risk management solutions.

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

Operational Security Solutions Public Relations Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

oss@cmwmedia.com

858-264-6600

www.cmwmedia.com