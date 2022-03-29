BaytechIT Selects Robert "Red" Smith as President

HOLYOKE, Mass., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BaytechIT, the first healthcare-centric managed services provider (MSP) in the US, today announced the appointment of Robert "Red" Smith as its new President. Mr. Smith brings his decades of experience as an IT managed services executive, operations expert, and serial entrepreneur in the technology industry to lead the BaytechIT team. BaytechIT is a joint venture between Pixel Health and Baystate Health of Massachusetts delivering fully outsourced managed and application services, as well as hardware and software sales, to physician offices, clinics, and health systems.



"We are so pleased to have Red join the BaytechIT team," said Michael Feld, Chief Executive Officer, Pixel Health and BaytechIT board member. "His deep operational expertise running managed services businesses will help us scale nationally and expand our portfolio of service offerings."

Mr. Smith has been leading growth and customer satisfaction initiatives in technology organizations throughout his career including as the SVP/GM at Callisma, a Sequoia Capital and Cisco Systems funded professional services firm, where his teams worked with business enterprises of all sizes to design, implement, and manage IT solutions built with emerging technologies. Prior, he served as the Vice President and General Manager at Entex Information Services, which at the time, was the largest value added reseller and managed services provider to the Fortune 500. Mr. Smith has also held executive positions in several West Coast startups. He is passionate about delivering experiences that delight clients.

"The focus on clients and the depth of technology expertise drew me to BaytechIT," said Mr. Smith, BaytechIT President. "Consistent service excellence, operational efficiency, and reliability are critical to creating raving fans," said Mr. Smith. "I'm proud to join a company so committed to the clinicians and frontline staff they serve."

About BaytechIT

BaytechIT is a first-of-its kind joint venture between Pixel Health and Baystate Health of Massachusetts. A managed service provider and value-added reseller, BaytechIT is one of the only health centric MSPs in the country. The company provides infrastructure, networking, telephony, cybersecurity, IT consulting and engineering expertise to health delivery organizations large and small. BaytechIT also provides help desk and technology repair services for its 150 client locations, managing and monitoring devices in health systems, medical practices, clinics, and social service organizations. Visit us at http://www.baytechit.com.

About Pixel Health

Pixel Health is a unique consultancy driving innovative change in health care organizations looking to improve care delivery through digital transformation. Taking a strategic approach, our team works with yours to assess, select, implement, and manage technology to enable more efficient clinical workflows, improve patient engagement, and achieve meaningful outcomes. From building your digital front door to fully managed IT services, Pixel Health collaborates across your organization to truly transform the technology experience for patients and staff -- making healthcare better, more accessible, and more affordable every day. For more information, please visit us at www.gopixelhealth.com.

Contact Kim Tucker at 858-663-1896.