GBT Filed Continuation Application for its Wireless Motion Detection and Imaging Technology

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT" or the "Company"), filed a continuation application (#17694384) for its wireless motion detection and imaging patent, which has been assigned an internal code name "Apollo". The non-provisional patent application seeks to protects a radio based, real time motion detection methods and systems. The Company has recently received a notice of allowance with respect to the application. The continuation application aims to broaden the technology's protection and scope. The patent includes GBT's AI technology that controls radio waves transmissions/reflections, analyzing the data to construct 2D/3D images of stationary and in-motion objects. The Company plans to further research and develop applications in major domains such as health monitoring, security and smart vehicles computer vision. The technology is designed to work in various environments including both indoors and outdoors, through walls and other mediums. The described system's range is designed to be extended with the goal of monitoring larger areas and facilities using extenders. The Company plans to conduct further research and development in this arena to expand its innovation and commercialization possibilities.



"We believe our Apollo concept may have applications in several domains, among them are health, smart vehicles, security and more. With this in mind, we filed a continuation application with the goal of further broadening and expanding the protection of the technology. The Apollo patent seeks to protects the concept of an AI controlled radio technology to achieve accurate "visibility" capabilities through walls and other mediums. The goal of the technology is designed to enable rapid analysis of RF data using neural networks, identifying living and stationary entities and constructing their computerized imaging. We intend to also explore more efficient implementations of this technology including observing alertness of a driver, intruder detection and facial recognition. We plan to further research into the development of intelligent systems based on these concepts." Said Danny Rittman, the Company's CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

GBT Technologies, Inc. GTCH ("GBT") ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

