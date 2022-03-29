Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Carmen M. Sabater As Director

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. DY today announced the appointment of Carmen M. Sabater as a director. Ms. Sabater is a Certified Public Accountant and currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Quirch Foods Parent, LLC ("Quirch"), a national food distribution company with a portfolio of owned brands. She has served in that role since February 2002 and has led Quirch's integration strategy and also has experience with both human capital and technology functions. Prior to that, Ms. Sabater was the Controller of MasTec, Inc. from 1994 to 2000 and was then appointed as its Chief Financial Officer, serving in that role until January 2002. Ms. Sabater was previously at Deloitte & Touche, LLP, as an auditor and then as a Senior Manager from 1985 to 1994. She also currently serves as the Secretary of the United Way of Miami and serves as Treasurer and chairs the Finance Committee for The Public Health Trust for Jackson Health System in Miami Dade, Florida. Ms. Sabater has a multicultural business background and is fluent in Spanish. The appointment, effective March 28, 2022, is for a term extending until the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
About Dycom Industries, Inc.
Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.
For more information, contact:
Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com
Phone: (561) 627-7171
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.