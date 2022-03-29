Esperion to Participate in Upcoming 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion ESPR today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Sheldon Koenig, will present at the upcoming Needham 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
|Event:
|21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, April 12, 2022
|Format:
|Virtual Fireside Chat and 1:1 Meetings
|Time:
|9:30 a.m. ET
Live audio webcasts of these events can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Esperion website at www.esperion.com/investors-media/events-presentations/. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the events.
Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion is The Lipid Management Company. Our goal is lipid management for everybody, that's why we work hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren't being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.
Investor Contact:
Ben Church
Esperion
corporateteam@esperion.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.