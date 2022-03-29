Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $276,000,000 of Construction and Permanent Financing for the Los Angeles Chargers Corporate Headquarters and Training Facility

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnenblick-Eichner Company announced today that they have arranged $276 million of construction and permanent financing for a new corporate headquarters and training facility to be leased to the Los Angeles Chargers football team. The state-of-the-art performance center, which will be located in El Segundo, CA, will offer office space for the players, coaches and staff, as well as three natural grass fields. The 14-acre site provides convenient access to both SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Los Angeles International Airport. The property is being developed by a partnership comprised of Continental Development Corporation and Mar Ventures, Inc., both headquartered in El Segundo, CA.
The loan was funded through CTL Capital, LLC, a New York-based investment bank specializing in credit tenant lease financing.
David Sonnenblick, a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company, commented, "Continental Development Corporation, one of the largest development companies in California, is a long-standing client of our firm. It is a pleasure working with such a top-quality firm, whose commitment to excellence is evidenced in all of their developments."
About Sonnenblick-Eichner Company
Sonnenblick-Eichner Company (www.sonneich.com) is a Los Angeles based real estate investment banking firm that specializes in arranging structured finance for acquisition, construction and permanent loans, interim, preferred equity and mezzanine financing as well as joint-venture equity transactions. The company is recognized for its expertise in marketing institutional real estate for sale and providing capital for all product types including hospitality, retail, office, industrial, and multifamily properties.
Source: Sonnenblick-Eichner Company
Media Contact: Bruce Beck
Bruce@dbrpr.com
(805) 777-7971
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9dc90c6-4d26-4b42-bce3-fa0b2856d45c
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.