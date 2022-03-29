Yellow Corporation's Peggy Arnold Named "Driver of the Year" by Women In Trucking

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peggy Arnold, a professional driver for Yellow Corporation YELL for nearly 30 years, has been named by the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) as its 2022 "Driver of the Year."



Arnold's name was announced from among three finalists on Friday during WIT's "Salute to Women Behind the Wheel" event at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, KY. Sponsored by Walmart, the third annual award recognizes a female professional driver who is a leader in safety, standards and service, while also enhancing the trucking industry's public image.

"To be the third-ever Driver of the Year is just an incredible honor for Peggy and for our company," said Darren Hawkins, CEO of Yellow. "Whether she's on the road or conducting safety training for new drivers, Peggy embodies the very best of what Yellow and the trucking industry have to offer."

Based in Nashville, Arnold has been recognized in recent years for her commitment to excellence, safety and customer service. She has earned Yellow's Million Mile driver award, having logged nearly 1.9 million accident-free miles as of December 2021. Arnold is among WIT's 2022 Top Women to Watch in Transportation and was named an America's Road Team Captain finalist for 2022 by the American Trucking Associations.

At Yellow, Arnold serves on the company's safety team and on the Women's Inclusion Network Employee Resource Group. Last year, she received Yellow's Road to Excellence Award and is a certified safety trainer.

Upon receiving the award during the event at MATS, Arnold expressed gratitude for the support she has received from colleagues at Yellow and in the trucking industry.

"I am truly honored and grateful to have been named Women In Trucking's Driver of the Year," she said. "There are so many who have lifted me up at Yellow and I will continue to pay it forward by mentoring and training safe drivers for America's roads."

This is the third time that WIT has named a Driver of the Year. The judging panel for the 2022 award included Tricia Tullis, general transportation manager for Walmart Transportation, Jeana Hysell, senior safety consultant for J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., and Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO.

"Peggy is the first Driver of the Year we've been able to honor in-person and we are truly thrilled to meet her and celebrate this accomplishment with her," Voie said.

"At Walmart we believe we can best help our associates, customers and the communities we serve live better when we really know them. That means understanding, respecting and valuing diversity – our unique experiences, identities, ideas and opinions, while being inclusive of all people," said Michael Del Rosario, Walmart general transportation manager. "It is in this same spirit that we are honored to sponsor WIT's Driver of the Year award, recognizing an outstanding driver who is making a positive impact in the transportation industry. We congratulate Peggy and each of the finalists for their examples of safety and service."

