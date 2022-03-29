China K-12 Online Education Market Report 2022-2026: Market is Poised to Grow by $18.93 Billion - Increased Adoption of Online Test Preparation Courses

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Online Education Market in China 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The K-12 online education market in China is poised to grow by $18.93 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.45%

This study identifies the outbreak of COVID-19 increased the demand for online education in China as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 online education market growth in China during the next few years. The market is driven by the increased adoption of online test preparation courses in China and improved accessibility to quality education.

The report on the K-12 online education market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 online education market vendors in China that include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning, China Online Education Group, ChinaEDU Corp., EIC Education, iTutorGroup Ltd., Kaplan Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL Education Group, and Xueda Education.

Also, the K-12 online education market in China analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview



2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations



3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets



4. Five Forces Analysis



5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Online schools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Language learning courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Test preparation services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product



6. Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview



8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Driver

8.1.1 Increased adoption of online test preparation courses in China

8.1.2 Improved accessibility to quality education

8.1.3 Outbreak of COVID-19 increased the demand for online education in china

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Skewed interaction and socializing opportunities for students

8.2.2 Availability of low-priced and open educational resources

8.2.3 Rising number of unorganized private tutors

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing customization of online education services

8.3.2 Increasing use of cloud computing in K-12 online education system

8.3.3 Growing adoption of blended learning



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yloods

