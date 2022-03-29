Identity and Access Management Security Provider BIO-key's 2021 Revenue Rose 80% to $5.1M, Driven by Demand for Identity-as-a Service Cloud Solutions; Investor Call Today at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI, an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) and large-scale identity solutions, today reported results for its fourth quarter (Q4'21) and year ended December 31, 2021 (FY'21). BIO-key will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET (details below) to review its results and outlook.



BIO-key's® revenue increased 80% to $5.1M in FY'21, from $2.8M in 2020 (FY'20), driven primarily by deployments of its PortalGuard® IAM solution and the launch of a cloud hosted version, PortalGuard IDaaS (IDentity-as-a-Service), in November 2020.

2021 & Recent Highlights:

In March 2022, BIO-key further expanded its global customer base and geographic reach with the acquisition of Swivel Secure Europe, a Madrid-based IAM solutions provider serving customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Swivel Secure generated approximately $3.1M in revenue and $578K in operating income in calendar 2021.

BIO-key CEO Michael DePasquale commented, "2021 was a year of transformational growth for BIO-key, as we advanced our core Identity and Access Management business, launched a range of new solutions, expanded our Channel Partner Program, and commenced deployments for our large-scale Civil ID contracts in Africa. We substantially expanded our sales & marketing reach in 2021, adding over 100 partners to our CAP program, and launched a Master Agent Referral Program with Intelisys, positioning PortalGuard as the first IAM platform to be offered through their extensive network.

"We also made excellent progress deploying our new cloud-hosted PortalGuard IDaaS solution, which we launched late in 2020. We are achieving solid new customer engagement, particularly in higher education, enterprise and government verticals that are very receptive to PortalGuard's support for sixteen multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods, including BIO-key's advanced biometric solutions. PortalGuard IDaaS continues to gain momentum in higher education as a strong, user friendly, attractively priced, scalable and easy-to-deploy solution for their hybrid access needs. In the first year of deployment we migrated approximately 7% of our existing customers to our IDaaS solution, increasing average annual recurring revenue by roughly 300% and forming a growing base of recurring software subscription revenue that we look to build on in the years to come. Currently, IDaaS revenue accounts for approximately 80% of our total software and non-recurring service revenue.

"Our continued focus on innovation and new product development resulted in the launch of several new products and product upgrades. New products included our new MobilePOS Pro, a handheld Point-of-Sale mobile commerce terminal with biometric ID verification for secure, fraud-free transactions in banking, healthcare and social and aid worker applications. We introduced a line of cryptographic FIDO2 compliant security keys for expanded authentication options and launched our new EcoID II Compact USB fingerprint scanner with new NIST-tested algorithms. We also introduced our Single Sign-On or SSO Concierge which eliminates the need for passwords for thick client applications not supported by identity federation protocols.

"I am extremely proud of the industry awards and acknowledgements BIO-key received during the year, including for our Technology and Best Solution Awards, and for our organization being Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first time.

"Our large-scale Africa projects kicked off in 2021 after COVID and other external delays. These projects represent a large opportunity in terms of revenue and profits for our company. Hardware shipments resumed in 2021 and there are increasing signs that these projects should gain momentum in 2022. We are currently planning on supplying tens of thousands of Pocket10 biometric fingerprint readers in a partnership with Specta, an online lending platform owned by Sterling Bank Nigeria Plc. These shipments are part of the National Identity Management Commission's (NIMC) mandated enrollment program for Nigerian citizens.

"Subsequent to year end we acquired Swivel Secure Europe. The transaction substantially expands our international team, operations, customer base, and growth potential, and should provide a material benefit to both our top- and bottom-line in 2022.

Outlook

"Awareness of the need for enhanced cybersecurity has never been more widespread. In 2021, the President signed EO 14028, "Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity" to support defenses and protect critical infrastructure of the Federal Government. Just last week, the White House warned companies that we are currently in a critical moment with a need to accelerate work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster national resilience. BIO-key's solutions and products directly address these issues and are critical elements of a holistic approach to cybersecurity.

"Considering this backdrop, the momentum we have in our business, the addition of Swivel Secure Europe, and the building progress in our African projects, we have never been more optimistic about our prospects. Supported by our strong capital position, our talented global management and product development teams, we are very optimistic about our growth in 2022 and beyond. Reflecting the visibility we have on our business, we are initiating full-year 2022 revenue guidance in the range of $10-13M, representing potential growth in excess of 100% over 2021. We estimate that we can achieve break-even operations within this revenue range, subject to our mix of hardware and higher-margin software revenue.

Financial Results

FY'21 revenue increased 80% to $5.1M from $2.8M in FY'20, due primarily to revenue from the Company's PortalGuard IAM solutions, as well as increased sales of biometric hardware, including fingerprint readers. Q4'21 revenue declined to $935K from $1.1M in Q4'20, which had benefitted from the PortalGuard IDaaS launch and strong services and hardware sales.

Gross profit grew to $3.4M in FY'21 from $2.0M in FY'20, due primarily to a 166% increase in higher-margin license fee revenue to $2.5M in FY'21. Gross margin on license fee revenue was 93% in FY'21 vs. 95% in FY'20. In Q4'21, license fee revenue increased 52% to $544k from $357k in Q4'20 and represented 88% of total gross profit vs. 69% in Q4'20.

Operating expenses increased to $8.4M in FY'21 (164% of revenue) from $7.2M (255% of revenue) in FY'20. The increase reflected higher investments in research, development and engineering expense with an increase in personnel and spending to support new product development, as well as a full year of expenses related to PortalGuard operations in FY'21. Total operating expenses increased 18.% to $2.6M in Q4'21, due principally to increased research, development and engineering expenses related to the development of next generation solutions.

BIO-key reported a reduced operating loss of $4.9M in FY'21 vs. $5.2M in FY'20, as revenue growth outpaced expense growth. The company's Q4'21 operating loss increased to $2M from a loss of $1.4M in Q4'20, due to lower revenues and higher expenses in Q4'21.

BIO-key reported a reduced net loss available to common stockholders of $5.1M, or $0.65 per share, in FY'21, as compared to $9.8M, or $2.08 per share, in FY'20. Weighted average basic shares outstanding were approximately 7.8M in FY'21 vs. 4.7M in FY'20, with both years reflecting a 1-for-8 reverse split in Q4'20, following a successful capital raise in Q3'20. Due to the offering, interest expense was reduced to just $18K in 2021 from $4.3M in FY'21. BIO-key's net loss to stockholders increased to $2M in Q4'21 from $1.4M in Q4'20, primarily due to lower operating income.

Financial Strength

BIO-key ended the year with $14.0M of current assets; including $7.75M of cash and cash equivalents; $11.9M of net working capital; and $15.6M of stockholders' equity.

BIO-key International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended

December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Services $ 288,191 $ 503,667 $ 1,273,354 $ 1,432,228 License fees 544,199 356,672 2,555,809 962,038 Hardware 102,542 203,491 1,285,326 442,516 Total revenues 934,932 1,063,830 5,114,489 2,836,782 Costs and other expenses Cost of services 174,815 165,274 686,175 502,214 Cost of license fees 49,871 20,405 183,199 49,891 Cost of hardware 147,365 124,821 803,555 242,721 Total costs and other expenses 372,051 310,500 1,672,929 794,826 Gross Profit 562,881 753,330 3,441,560 2,041,956 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,752,344 1,765,119 6,028,360 5,848,687 Research, development and engineering 809,856 409,761 2,355,056 1,396,436 Total operating expenses before impairment 2,562,200 2,174,880 8,383,416 7,245,123 Operating loss (1,999,319 ) (1,421,550 ) (4,941,856 ) (5,203,167 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 299 3,741 4,075 30,649 Foreign Currency Loss - - (50,000 ) - Investment-debt security reserve (30,000 ) - (60,000 ) - Government grant – Paycheck Protection Program - - - 340,819 Interest expense - (19,635 ) (18,000 ) (4,343,212 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (499,076 ) Total other income (expense) (29,701 ) (15,894 ) (123,925 ) (4,470,820 ) Net loss (2,029,020 ) (1,437,444 ) (5,065,781 ) (9,673,987 ) Deemed dividend from trigger of anti-dilution provision feature - - - (112,686 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (2,029,020 ) $ (1,437,444 ) (5,065,781 ) (9,786,673 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (2.08 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 7,797,573 7,771,523 7,791,741 4,700,787 All BIO-key shares issued and outstanding for all periods reflect BIO-key's 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which was effective November 20, 2020.



