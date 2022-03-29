Europe Furniture Retailing Market Report 2022-2023: Focus on Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furniture Retailing in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Furniture retailing in Europe offers an in-depth analysis of the home furniture distribution in 13 European countries (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) with trends in home furniture consumption, market forecasts, data by country, analysis by distribution channel, retail formats and sales performances of leading home furniture retailers.
STRUCTURE OF THE REPORT
SECTION I. Basic data and overview of the European home furniture market trends, its main demand determinants and the distribution channel's structure.
The section also presents the ranking of the 30 leading retailers by home furniture sales in Europe, the full sample of leading furniture retailers active in Europe with summary tables and characteristics of the selection of companies for which is available a detailed profile in the report. Significant mergers, acquisitions, agreements that occurred in the last 5 years among leading furniture retailers are also provided.
SECTION II. Each country chapter provides basic data on consumption trends, furniture segments, imports, the structure of the distribution channels and detailed company profiles of the leading furniture retailers operating on the reference markets.
Profiles include basic data (total revenues, estimated home furniture revenues, employees, number of stores), type of retailing format, product specialization, brands, online sales, and other information. Contact details (website and email address) are also provided.
The publisher worked on an extensive data gathering, including market data and detailed financial figures for around 275 retailers (the main actors operating in Europe).
Over 600 furniture retailers and buying groups, of which 160 with detailed profile are mentioned in the study.
Home furniture market is broken down by distribution channel: Organized specialist distributors (furniture chains, franchises, buying groups); Independent furniture retailers; Non specialist distributors (department stores, multi-stores, DIY); e-commerce; Other (direct sales and craftsmen).
The estimate of online share is available for markets included in the report.
Furniture segments included: Kitchen furniture, Upholstered furniture, Dining and living rooms, Non-upholstered seats, Bedrooms, Mattresses, Other furniture.
Timeframe considered: 2012-2021 (preliminary data) and furniture market forecasts in real terms for 2022 and 2023.
This report aims to provide information on the following topics:
- Value of the home furniture market and its historical and forecasted trends in Europe and for each considered market
- The main structural changes affecting the sector (e.g. concentration process, the impact of large scale organized specialist distribution)
- Market share of each distribution channel
- Country peculiarities in furniture retailing
- Listing the leading home furniture retailers by home furniture sales, in Europe and for each considered country
- Identifying the most important and recent retailers M&A operations affecting the furniture market
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY AND SCOPES OF THE REPORT
- Structure of the report, Data gathering and processing methodology, Geographical coverage, Product covered and definitions,
PART 1. FURNITURE RETAILING IN EUROPE
- Home furniture market performance
- Market dynamic
- Home furniture consumption in Europe
- Macroeconomic context and indicators
- Home furniture consumption by country
- Furniture market forecasts
Imports penetration
- Home furniture market. Breakdown by national production and imports from extra-Europe areas
- Home furniture imports from Asia and Pacific by country
Home furniture segments: Kitchen furniture; Upholstered furniture; Furniture for bedroom, dining and living rooms; Mattresses; Non-Upholstered seats; Other furniture
- Development of home furniture consumption by segment
- Home furniture imports/home furniture consumption ratio by segment
Market trends
- Price trends
- Products
Home Furniture Distribution Channels
- Business demography: Retail sale of furniture, lighting equipment and other household articles in specialized stores
- Retailer definition. Pure and mixed businesses
- Distribution channels: trends
Home furniture consumption by distribution channel: Specialised, Non-specialised distribution, E-commerce, Others
Leading Home Furniture Retailers
Home Furniture Sales for a selection of leading furniture retailers in Europe
Market concentration
- Market shares of the top 5, top 10 and top 15 operators.
- Leading furniture retailers by home furniture sales
- M&A deals of the leading furniture retailers
Summary tables
- The sample of leading furniture retailers in Europe
- The sample of leading furniture buying groups in Europe
PART II. ANALYSIS BY COUNTRY
For each considered country: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
- Home furniture market and performance
- Home furniture consumption at retail prices, Home furniture imports, Trend in home furniture prices
- Home furniture consumption by segment
- Home furniture distribution channels
- Home furniture sales by distribution channel
- Leading furniture retailers
- Profiles of leading furniture retailers
- Other furniture retailers operating in the country
- Forecasts, demand determinants and market opportunities
- Home furniture imports
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- De Mandemakers
- DFS
- Fournier
- Groupe Adeo
- Howden Joinery
- IKEA
- John Lewis
- Kingfisher
- La Redoute
- Lars Larsen
- Maisons du Monde
- Migros
- Mondo Convenienza
- Otto Group
- Poltronesofa
- Sainsbury's / Home Retail
- Schmidt Grupe
- Segmuller Gruppe
- Steinhoff International
- Sun Capital
- Wayfair
- XXXLutz
