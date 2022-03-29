North America $712.3 Billion Digital Health Markets to 2030: Supportive Initiatives and Increasing Strategic Alliances Driving Growth

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Tele-healthcare, mHealth, Healthcare Analytics), by Component (Software, Services), by Region (Canada, U.S.), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America digital health market size is expected to reach USD 712.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.8%

The transition from volume-based healthcare to value-based care and the necessity of digital technology to improve treatment quality are among the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast years.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, growing geriatric population, and shortage of healthcare professionals in North America are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing internet penetration and the growing digitalization of healthcare are expected to support the market growth. The telehealthcare segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021.



This is due to the high adoption of long-distance patient care services by medical professionals and improving healthcare IT infrastructure in the U.S. In addition, the increasing adoption of digital communication technologies, such as mobile and computer devices, for remote health care services is supporting the segment growth.

Moreover, the growing number of COVID-19 cases increases the preference for remote patient monitoring, virtual consultation, and online patient engagement, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the segment growth over the coming years. The services component segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growing preference for the improvement of digital healthcare platforms for better remote patient monitoring services.

In addition, pre- and post-installation of digital platforms, maintenance, staffing, training, resource allocation services for better patient engagement from remote locations are also supporting the segment growth.



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing adoption of digital healthcare

Rise in artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data

Growing adoption of mobile health applications

Supportive initiatives and increasing strategic alliances

High penetration of smartphones

Market Restraint Analysis

Cybersecurity and privacy concerns

Market Challenges

Digital health technology unable to deliver the promised results

Digital Health Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PEST Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technology Landscape

Pipeline analysis (Upcoming technologies)

