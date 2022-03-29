Asia-Pacific Power and Energy Market Report 2022: More than $48 Billion will be Invested in the Renewable Energy Sector in 2022 - Outlook to 2030

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Power and Energy Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study period is from 2020 to 2030, and 2021 is the base year. The deliverable offers power investment predictions for select countries, and it also highlights future growth opportunities and strategic imperatives that market participants can consider to capitalize on growth opportunities.

This outlook offers a comprehensive overview of the top trends in the Asia-Pacific power and energy market in 2022, including the growing role of hydrogen in the shift to clean energy; the diversification of oil and gas companies to the power sector; energy storage growth in South Korea; offshore wind growth in East Asia; rising solar and biomass installations; and power demand growth.



After a challenging 2020, 2021 was a defining year for the energy industry in many ways. The world witnessed rising concerns about climate change and the need for sustainable solutions and processes.

Following the latest COP summit, more than 100 countries pledged their commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050. In Asia-Pacific, Japan, Australia, and South Korea have aggressive targets, while Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia have pledged to limit the global temperature rise to a 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold.



Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholders across the energy value chain exhibited resilience by developing innovative business models and sustainable practices to boost sales. This resulted in record growth for the renewables industry in 2021. In 2022, despite supply chain constraints, the installation of renewable energy sources will gain momentum as the demand for clean energy solutions accelerates in Asia-Pacific.



Renewables was the big story of 2021 and, in 2022, the momentum will continue as a growing number of stakeholders pursue sustainability targets. The analyst predicts that more than $48 billion will be invested in the renewable energy sector in 2022.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment

Key Highlights, 2021

Top Predictions for 2022

2. Strategic Imperative

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Power and Energy Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Segments Included in the Study

4. Key Market Trends

Trend 1 - New Revenue Streams for Utilities

Trend 2 - Wind Power Growth in East Asia

Trend 3 - Oil and Gas Companies' Diversification into Power

Trend 4 - Decommissioning/Repurposing of Offshore Platforms

Trend 5 - Rise of the Hydrogen Economy

Trend 6 - Closure of Coal Power Plants

Trend 7 - Bioenergy's Mixed Potential

Trend 8 - Asia-Pacific's Leadership in Floating Solar

Trend 9 - Energy Storage and Microgrids are Going Mainstream

Trend 10 - Data Center Decentralization

Trend 11 - Strong Digital Grid Investments

Trend 12 - Rising Net-Zero Investments

5. Key Power Investment Metrics

Annual Investment Forecast

Installed Capacity Forecast

Annual Capacity Additions

Annual Investment by Country

Key Country Power Trends

Power Generation Investment Outlook

6. Outlook for Key Countries

Australian Power and Energy Market

South Korean Power and Energy Market

Japanese Power and Energy Market

Vietnamese Power and Energy Market

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - The as-a-service Business Model for Accelerated DER Adoption

Growth Opportunity 2 - Mergers and Acquisitions between Strategic Competitors to Leverage Market Synergies

Growth Opportunity 3 - IoT to Enable Generation and Grid Equipment to Strengthen Power Network Resilience and Reliability

8. Key Conclusions



9. Appendix



