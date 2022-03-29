New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bahrain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247881/?utm_source=GNW
In Bahrain, Manama, Hamala and Aksar are the leading data center markets, and are expected to witness majority of the investment in the forecast period as well.
Bahrain data center market size will grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during 2022–2027.
MARKET TRENDS
• 5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment
• Procurement of Renewable Energy in Bahrain
BAHRAIN DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
In Bahrain, local enterprises, businesses, bank institutions, and international companies are some of the end-users for colocation services. In April 2021, National Bank of Bahrain announced its plans to migrate IT operations to Batelco's data center in Hamala.
• IT Infrastructure
o Servers
o Storage Systems
o Network Infrastructure
• Electrical Infrastructure
o UPS Systems
o Generators
o Switches & Switchgears
o PDUs
o Other Electrical Infrastructure
• Mechanical Infrastructure
o Cooling Systems
o Rack Cabinets
o Other Mechanical Infrastructure
• General Construction
o Building Development
o Installation & commissioning Services
o Building Design
o Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
o Physical Security
o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
• Tier Standard
o Tier I & Tier II
o Tier III
o Tier IV
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Telecom operators, including Batelco, Zain, and stc are the major colocation operators in the Bahrain market. Cloud service providers such as AWS and Tencent Cloud will further expand the market. Other global operators also expect to enter the country.
KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS
• IT Infrastructure Providers
o Arista Networks
o Broadcom
o Cisco Systems
o Dell Technologies
o HPE
o Huawei Technologies
o IBM
o Lenovo
o NetApp
o Oracle
• Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
o AECOM
o Dar
o Hill International
o Linesight
o Mace
o Specialist Technical Services (STS Group)
• Support Infrastructure Providers
o ABB
o Airedale International Air Conditioning
o Caterpillar
o Cummins
o Eaton
o Legrand
o Schneider Electric
o STULZ
o Siemens
o Vertiv
• DATA CENTER INVESTORS
o Amazon Web Services (AWS)
o Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)
o Zain
o Tencent Cloud
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Bahrain colocation market revenue.
• An assessment of the data center investment in Bahrain by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
• A detailed study of the existing Bahrain data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Bahrain data center market size during the forecast period.
• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Bahrain
o Facilities Covered (Existing): 3
o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2
o Coverage: 3 Cities
o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
• Data center colocation market in Bahrain
o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
o Retail Colocation Pricing
• The Bahrain data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
