Wesana Health CEO Daniel Carcillo to Speak at Several Leading Investor and Industry Events

CHICAGO and TORONTO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. ("Wesana" or the "Company") WESAWSNAF, a data-driven life sciences company focused on developing the novel therapies of tomorrow and delivering new care paradigms today, is pleased to confirm CEO Daniel Carcillo will be speaking at several investor and industry events over the coming weeks.
Mr. Carcillo will be speaking at:
Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, Miami, April 19
Noble Capital Markets' NobleCon 18, Miami, April 19-21
The Psychedelic Therapeutics & Drug Development Conference, Washington, DC, May 23-24
"We are excited to update investors regarding Wesana's most recent interactions with the FDA. Connecting with key stakeholders and community members about our novel drug development program and the defined pathway forward to regulatory approval is incredibly important to us," said Mr. Carcillo.
To find out more or to arrange a meeting with Mr. Carcillo, please contact Keenan Gentry, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Development at Wesana via email, at IR@wesanahealth.com.
About Wesana Health
Wesana Health helps people transcend barriers in mental health and performance. We innovate in care development through our therapies and patent-pending protocols, and in care delivery through activating a new multidisciplinary, technology-supported clinical model. Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com.
Investor Relations:
Keenan Gentry
Email: IR@wesanahealth.com
Phone: 702-329-8038
Media Contacts:
Isadora Forman
Email: media@wesanahealth.com
Phone: 917-653-4613
