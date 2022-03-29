Doogee S98 is Officially Opened for Preorders With Massive Discounts

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Doogee S98 rugged phone has arrived. Preorders for the general public were officially available starting March 28. The S98 features an awesome dual-screen design as well as a new MediaTek Helio G96 processor for a unique and flawless user experience.
Price and Where to Preorder
Preorders for the Doogee S98 are now open on AliExpress and DoogeeMall, with shipments beginning in late April. It will premiere with a discounted price of $239 on AliExpress, but it is expected to rise to its original price of $339 after April 1.
Features Highlights
The dual-screen design just like the one on Huawei's P50 pocket has been the S98's main selling point, but it also has many other advantages.
It is powered by a 6000mAh battery, performance is handled by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and it comes with a 20MP night vision camera. Among the other features are:
● 64MP main camera
● 16MP selfie camera
● 8GB + 256GB memory expandable to 512GB using a micro SD card
● 6.3" FHD+ waterdrop display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass
● Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
● 33W fast charger
● Supports 15W wireless charger
● Custom button
● NFC support
Software
Doogee S98 comes with Android 12 pre-installed and a three-year warranty on security and software updates. The device comes preloaded with all of the Google apps needed as well as a virtual toolkit.
Other Features
The phone is built to withstand a beating. It's waterproof, drop-proof, and dustproof. The S98 will withstand extreme weather conditions thanks to its MIL-STD-810G certification. A custom button, NFC, and support for four navigational satellites are among the other features.
Watch Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkXiYUnlpSk
Conclusion
The Doogee S98 is an all-around rugged phone with a lot to offer. It appeals to both outdoor enthusiasts with its ruggedness and to other users with its amazing design. Those interested in getting one can preorder now on AliExpress at the discounted price of $239. This price is only available until April 1 when it will return to its original price of $339. There are also coupons of various discounts for the first 1,000 orders. Visit the official S98 website to learn more about this smartphone.
Contact: kristy@doogee.cc
