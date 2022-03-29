New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Greece Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247885/?utm_source=GNW
Due to the COVID-19 impact, the demand for data center services in Greece has increased. Due to the government-imposed lockdown, there is an increasing demand for online shopping and remote-based working for corporates and individuals. This has propelled the data generated in the country demanding for construction of data centers in Greece.
Greece data center market size will grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022–2027.
MARKET ENABLERS
• Cloud Adoption is Driving Data Center Demand
• Big Data & IoT Drive Data Center Investments
• COVID-19 Impact on Greece Data Centers
GREECE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION
Increasing investments in renewable energy power plants, IoT, big data, cloud adoption, deployment of 5G network services are among the major factors attracting data center investments into the Greece market.
Greece is acting as an intercontinental hub for the data transfer from Asia and Africa to Europe. It has around seven existing submarine cables - SeaMeWe-3, Silphium, OTEGLOBE Kokkini-Bari, MedNautilus Submarine System, Italy-Greece 1, Asia Africa Europe-1 (AAE-1), and Adria-1, which connect other European, Middle Eastern, African, and Asian countries.
• IT Infrastructure
o Servers
o Storage Systems
o Network Infrastructure
• Electrical Infrastructure
o UPS Systems
o Generators
o Switches & Switchgears
o PDUs
o Other Electrical Infrastructure
• Mechanical Infrastructure
o Cooling Systems
o Rack Cabinets
o Other Mechanical Infrastructure
• General Construction
o Core & Shell Development
o Installation & commissioning Services
o Building & Engineering Design
o Fire Detection and Suppression
o Physical Security
o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
• Tier Standard
o Tier I & Tier II
o Tier III
o Tier IV
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, and Interworks are some cloud service providers operating in Greece. In October 2020, Microsoft announced plans of developing its first region in Greece as part of its GR for Growth digital transformation plan.
Lamda Hellix, Telecom Italia Sparkle, CloudRock, Synapsecom Telecoms, and Lancom are some of the major colocation providers in Greece. Global service providers are entering the market through strategic partnerships with local enterprises, government, and telecom service providers. For instance, Digital Realty acquired Lamda Hellix to enter the Greece data center industry
IT Infrastructure Providers:
• Broadcom
• Cisco Sytems
• Dell Technologies
• Extreme Networks
• Fujitsu
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise
• Huawei Technologies
• IBM
• Juniper Networks
• NEC Corporation
• NetApp
• Oracle
• Super Micro Computer
Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors:
• AECOM
• LDK Consultants
• ELLAKTOR Group
Support Infrastructure Providers
• 3M
• ABB
• Airdale International Air Conditioning
• Carrier
• Caterpillar
• Cummins
• Condair
• Daikin Applied
• Eaton
• KOHLER-SDMO
• Legrand
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Munters
• Perkins Engines
• Rittal
• Schneider Electric
• STULZ
• Socomec
• Siemens
• Trane ( Ingersoll Rand)
• Vertiv Group
Key Investors
• Digital Reality (Lamda Helix)
• Telecom Italia Sparkle
• Synapsecom Telecoms
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Greece colocation market revenue.
• An assessment of the data center investment in Greece by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
• Data center investments?in the area (square feet) and?power capacity (MW)?across cities in the country.
• A detailed study of the existing Greece data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Greece data center market size during the forecast period.
• Snapshot of?existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities?in?Greece
o Facilities Covered (Existing): 13
o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03
o Coverage: 4 Cities
o Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
• Data center colocation market in Greece
o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
o Retail Colocation Pricing
• The Greece data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
• Business overview and product offerings?of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247885/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.